Officials rescue 80 chickens, cats, geese, turkeys and ducks from Conn. home
Officials are investigating after rescuing more than 80 animals from a Fairfield home Saturday. Officers responding to reports of possible animal cruelty at...whdh.com
Officials are investigating after rescuing more than 80 animals from a Fairfield home Saturday. Officers responding to reports of possible animal cruelty at...whdh.com
I guess when love of animals gets out of control. a farm, yes. an apartment, no. not for these types of animals. in this case all get help 🙏🏻
Comments / 3