NHL

Canadiens' Jake Allen: Officially out Saturday

 4 days ago

Allen (concussion) won't play in Saturday's game versus the...

Habs goalie Jake Allen injured in brutal collision

The Montreal Canadien s are hoping for the best when it comes to goaltender Jake Allen. During the first period against the Detroit Red Wings, Allen was completely blasted by Dylan Larkin. The Wings’ captain was coming in on goal when it appeared Jeff Petry pushed him into his own...
[Injury Report] Jake Allen won’t return to the game versus Detroit

Late in the first period of Saturday’s game, Jake Allen was hit by Dylan Larkin after he was guided in by Jeff Petry. Allen initially stayed in the game, but left for the dressing room with several seconds remaining. He did not return for the second period, and now it’s been announced he won’t return to the game.
Jake Allen Injured, Expected To Miss Time

Carey Price may be out of the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program and back with the Montreal Canadiens, but he has yet to actually suit up for the team. Price’s readiness may have just become much more dire, as his understudy is now be out of commission. In Saturday night’s match-up with the Detroit Red Wings, starter Jake Allen was forced out of the game after an ugly collision in net in the first period. Detroit’s Dylan Larkin was shoved from behind by Habs defenseman Jeff Petry while on a net drive and had no time to stop before crashing into Allen (video). Initially, it actually appeared that Larkin received the worst of the blow, with Allen seeming alright. Yet, it was Allen who eventually left the game while Larkin returned (and scored a pair of critical goals, including the overtime game-winner.)
Canadiens' nightmarish season continues with Allen injury, OT loss

A good effort, a heartbreaking loss, a key player injured; this is some recurring nightmare the Montreal Canadiens are suffering through this season. On Saturday, they took a 1-0 lead on Ryan Poehling’s first goal in the NHL since Jan. 13, 2020, knocked the Detroit Red Wings back on their heels and were about to escape the first period unscathed before catastrophe struck.
