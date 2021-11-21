Sunrise Mountain uses air attack, forced turnovers to advance 30-20 over Campo Verde

Items of intrigue we'll track as Air Force (7-3, 4-2 Mountain West) visits Nevada (7-3, 4-2) at 7 p.m. Friday on FS1 and 740 AM KVOR. With two games remaining, Air Force is alive in the Mountain West title chase, but needs help. The Falcons (7-3, 4-2 Mountain West) enter this weekend one game behind Utah State (8-2, 5-1), and the Aggies hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. One path to a championship game berth would require two Air Force wins and Utah State losses to Wyoming and at New Mexico. The more likely path would be two Air Force wins, Boise State wins vs. New Mexico and at No. 23 San Diego State and one Utah State loss. This would create a three-way tie between Air Force, Boise State and Utah State. Utah State would be eliminated based on record in division – losses, in this scenario to Boise State and either Wyoming or New Mexico; while Air Force (to Utah State) and Boise State (to Air Force) each would have just one division loss. With two teams remaining in the tie, it would revert to head-to-head and Air Force would advance past Boise State. If Air Force loses Friday, it could be mathematically eliminated from the race Saturday.

