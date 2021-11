A county in Western New York is returning to a mask mandate amid a rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. Upstate New York news outlet WIVB reports Erie County will require masks be worn in all indoor, public locations starting Tuesday at 6 a.m. as part of a four-phase plan announced by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Masks must be worn by patrons age 2 and older in bars, restaurants, grocery stores, theaters, barber shops, beauty parlors, gyms, fitness centers, hotels, banks, entertainment venues and all other places open to the public.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO