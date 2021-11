The age of Ye and Drake détente is here with this one-night-only benefit show at the L.A. Coliseum. The two are coming together on December 9 for the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, a show to support prison reform and raise awareness for the cofounder of the Chicago gang Gangster Disciples, who’s currently serving six life sentences for a 1973 murder as well as charges of conspiracy, extortion and money laundering in 1997. Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, November 22 at 10am; just a heads up that Kanye West is listed as the headliner, with Drake as a special guest.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO