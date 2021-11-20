ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri man left a giant cutout of himself at a gas station as a prank. It became a viral TikTok sensation.

By Stephen Herzog, Gabriela Miranda, Springfield News-Leader
After learning that employees at the Kum & Go convenience store near his home in Springfield, Missouri, don’t really have anything to do with the in-store promotional displays—“Corporate handles all of that,” he was told, with vendors showing up unannounced to do installation and removal—TikTok star Kyle Scheele had an idea: He’d create a giant cardboard cutout of himself to promote the nonexistent “Kyle Scheele Meal” and install it in the store himself to see if he could get away with it.
