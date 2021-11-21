Missing and endangered Canton woman returns home

UPDATE: The woman returned home and police are investigating the incident.

The Canton Police Department was searching for a missing 25-year-old woman last seen Saturday at McDonalds on Dueber Avenue SW.

The woman was reported missing Saturday and had last been seen around 8:15 a.m.

Police said the woman has developmental disabilities and has "a toddler mentality."

Police attempted to ping the woman's phone but it appeared to be off.

