Nebraska State

WATCH LIVE: Paul Chryst breaks down Saturdays' 35-28 win over Nebraska

By Evan Flood
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst addresses the media following Saturday's 35-28 win over Nebraska. The Badgers won their...

Paul Chryst announces running back Chez Mellusi suffered significant injury

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi will miss the rest of the 2021 season with an injury, Badgers’ head coach Paul Chryst announced Thursday. Chryst didn’t go into detail about the injury Mellusi suffered, but he did make a comment that made it seem like it’s pretty significant, according to a tweet posted by Jesse Temple of The Athletic.
Wisconsin football: Paul Chryst Week 12 press conference recap

Wisconsin football dominated Northwestern this past Saturday, and now the page turns to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers sit at the bottom of the Big Ten West, but they seem to be a team that has played better than what their record indicates. Here is what UW head coach Paul Chryst had to say about both last week and this week’s contest.
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst compares Braelon Allen to Jonathan Taylor

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen turned in another sensational performance on Saturday to lift the No. 15 Badgers to a 35-28 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The true freshman racked up a career-high 228 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, including a 53-yard score in the final minutes that proved to be the difference.
Florida's 6 best coaching candidates to replace Dan Mullen, from Bill O'Brien to Lane Kiffin

Florida fired coach Dan Mullen on Sunday as the Gators' disappointing 2021 season nears its end. ESPN first reported the move on the heels of a 24-23 loss to Missouri on Saturday, Mullen's fifth straight loss to a Power 5 opponent. Florida is 5-6 and will need to beat rival Florida State in Week 13 in order to salvage bowl eligibility. A loss to FSU would mark the Gators' first bowl miss since 2017.
Urban Meyer Reacts To Dan Mullen Getting Fired By Florida

Urban Meyer and Dan Mullen go way back. The two coached together at Bowling Green, Utah and finally, for four seasons at Florida. On Sunday, Mullen was fired by UF after three-plus seasons at the helm. Not surprisingly, Meyer was asked about the move following the Jaguars’ game this afternoon.
Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
James Franklin reportedly makes his next head coaching move

Amid rumors that USC and LSU are interested in him, Penn State head coach James Franklin has been in demand for the past month or so. Franklin has been denying that he’s leaving the Nittany Lions and will remain at Penn State but the rumors kept circulating. In an ESPN+...
As season collapses, would Penn State fans rather Franklin stay or leave?

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- James Franklin promised to make Penn State elite. Three years later, it's clear he has failed. The Nittany Lions are miles away from that goal. Penn State is an above-average football program. Good enough to beat a lot of teams, and good enough to hang close in losses to the likes of Ohio State and Michigan.
Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Is No Longer Safe

Much has been made about Dan Mullen’s job security as of late. However, most have agreed that the Florida Gators head coach should be back in 2022. That might no longer be the case, though. Florida won on Saturday, but in ugly fashion, as the Gators allowed 42 first-half points...
