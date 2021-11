The UConn men’s hockey team is getting hot at the right time and people are starting to notice. In the latest USCHO.com college hockey top 20 rankings, UConn received the fourth most votes among unranked teams. The perfect way to boost a resume and plunge into the polls with authority is by earning a pair of ranked victories, which the Huskies will look to do this weekend as they take on No. 16 Boston College Friday night at the XL Center in Hartford and No. 12 Providence College Saturday night at Schneider Arena in Providence.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 13 DAYS AGO