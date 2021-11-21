ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
elbow Release Ninth Studio Album, ‘Flying Dream 1’

By Press Release
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe band shared: “We love patient, quiet, whole albums like the last Talk Talk records. John Martyn’s ‘Sold Air’ and ‘Bless the Weather’, PJ Harvey’s ‘Is This Desire’, ‘Chet Baker Sings’, the Blue Nile’s ‘Hats’. Kate Bush’s ‘Hounds of Love’ & Van Morrison’s ‘Astral Weeks. We’ve always written songs like this,...

Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

MxPx release surprise live album

MxPx have surprise released a new live album. The album is called Southbound to San Antonio and features 23 tracks recorded live at the Paper Tiger in San Antonio on February 29, 2020. It is available digitally on all streaming services. MxPx released MxPx in 2018. Check out the announcement and tracklist below.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Shamir Announces Eighth Studio Album 'Heterosexuality', Shares New Single Cisgender

Shamir has revealed details of his eighth studio album. The follow-up to his 2020 self-titled LP is called 'Heterosexuality' and will arrive on February 11. The Philly-based artist said:. "I think this album is me finally acknowledging my trauma. Everyone knows I’ve been through so much shit and I kind...
MUSIC
theartsdesk.com

Album: Ladyhawke – Time Flies

“Time Flies” follows and this is a different beast – anthemic power pop that will have the audiences swaying with phone torches aloft. “Mixed Emotions” was written with Jono Sloan and Nick Littlemore of Empire of the Sun fame, and lord does it sound like it. It’s a tad too sugary for me but you can appreciate the meeting of minds in this synth-pop-fest. “Guilty Love”, performed with a another antipodean act, Broods, has a glam rock swagger and appears to be about switching one persuasion (Catholicism) for another (lesbianism). What works less well are the slower-tempo pieces like “Take It Easy Mama” which teeters towards Cindy Lauper territory. Nobody wants that. “Loner”, “Adam” and “Reactor” too, are just a bit too close to the middle of the road. Fortunately “Walk Away’ gets things back on track – sometimes a bit of sing-songy frippery is just the ticket. “Love is Blind” ends the album on a high note, reminding us of that sublime voice – distinctive and dreamy.
MUSIC
Person
Van Morrison
Person
Chet Baker
Person
Pj Harvey
Person
Kate Bush
Person
John Martyn
dancingastronaut.com

Claptone celebrates emotion on third studio album, ‘Closer’

The “joy” and occasionally, the “pain” of the human condition; around these elements revolves Closer, Claptone‘s third studio album. Contextualizing Closer in his long-form catalog, the enigmatic house man reflected, “Charmer [2015] was merely an introduction from a mystic being coming out of the shadows. On Fantast [2018], I tried to find my roots in nature, and it was more of an escapist album, whereas Closer embraces people and the universe inside them.”
MUSIC
FMX 94.5

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Won’t Release a New Studio Album

KISS aren't planning to put out a new studio album because fans wouldn't "embrace new material," according to Paul Stanley, the band's co-founder and longtime co-vocalist and rhythm guitarist. The musician said as much during a fan Q&A session aboard KISS Kruise X, the 2021 installment of the classic rock...
ROCK MUSIC
New Haven Independent

Ceschi Releases The Album We Need

It’s been a year, two years, that can feel like a decade. Do you need a good cry?. It happened for me somewhere in the middle of “Teach a Rat to Fish,” the fourth song on This Guitar Was Stolen Along With Years of Our Lives, the new album by New Haven-born and raised indie hip hop hero Julio Ramos, a.k.a. Ceschi. The effect was cumulative, starting with the album’s opener, “Long Shot,” and proceeding through the second and third songs, “Consider It a Win” and “Heaven at Your Fingertips.” The emotions were all there, raw and real; This Guitar is maybe the most vulnerable recording ever done by an artist known for being raw and real for years. But there was something about the way the middle section of “Teach a Rat to Fish” unfolded, something in the combination of the flow of Ceschi’s rap, the tone of his voice and the instrumentation swirling around him, that suddenly cracked something open, and there I was, crying in the car, my hands on the steering wheel as I shot north up Route 8 in the dark somewhere north of Waterbury. In the liner notes to the album, Ceschi wrote that the song is “specifically written for my good friends Bobby and Pepe who are in federal prison right now,” and that’s what the lyrics are about. But at that point I was crying about everything, the past two years — no, the past several years and what it has revealed about the country we live in — the day-to-day work I see all around me of people trying to keep it together, the people I know who’ve gotten sick, the people I know who are mourning those they’ve lost.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Vulture

‘Start the Healing’ With the First Track Off Korn’s 14th Studio Album

It’s been a year of ups and downs for Korn, vis-à-vis their place in our collective consciousness. On the plus side, it turns out Aaliyah was a Korn freak. Conversely, the entire genre of nü metal was blamed for the violence of Woodstock ’99 in the HBO doc Peace, Love, and Rage. But Jonathan Davis & Co. remain unfazed. The group started working on their 14th album, Requiem, at the start of the COVID lockdown. The tease for a new track began days ago, per Loudwire, with a cryptic billboard. Billboard teases have become standard operating procedure in the music industry, with folks like Tyler, the Creator and Drake availing themselves of one of the oldest forms of advertising. At midnight Thursday, November 11, Korn dropped “Start the Healing.” The song is Korn at its Korniest. Requiem comes out February 4, 2022.
MUSIC
newschain

Abba enjoy first number one studio album in 40 years

Abba have posted their first number one studio album in 40 years after their latest offering Voyage shot straight to the top of the charts. Voyage also became the fastest selling album of 2021, racking up 204,000 chart sales in its first seven days, according to OfficialCharts com. The Swedish...
MUSIC
orcasound.com

JESSE COOK Announces Release of 11th Studio Album, Libre, Out December 3

What happens when you let multi-Platinum/Gold award-winning producer, composer, and guitarist Jesse Cook’s Spanish guitar off-leash with Algerian multi-instrumentalist Fethi Nadjem and some 808 trap beats? You get Cook’s newly-announced album, Libre — coming December 3rd. His 11th studio offering, the release receives its first preview with title-track single, “Libre”...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Dappy Releases Anticipated Album "Fortune"

UK rapper Dappy hasn't missed this year. Whether he's serving as a feature or delivering massive collaborations that dominate the summer, he's spent a large portion of 2021 building the anticipation for a new project. Now, he's unveiled Fortune in its entirety. It's a 13-song effort that finds Dappy highlighting his songwriting alongside some big collaborations. Artists like Stefflon Don, Nafe Smallz, Backroad Gee, and Abra Cadabra, who appeared on the previously released single, "Bolo," all contribute to the tracklist. Fortune also includes both of Dappy's "Daily Duppy" freestyles with GRM Daily.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Today in Hip-Hop History: UGK Released Their First Studio Album ‘Too Hard To Swallow’ 29 Years Ago

On this date in 1992, Bun B and Pimp C put out their first studio release Too Hard To Swallow and began their extremely successful career as Underground Kingz. With UGK (short for Underground Kingz) being one of the first rap groups to come out of Texas to be regarded nationally, it’s easy to see how important it is to the South. At this time in the early 90s, there wasn’t much coming from anywhere other than New York or California. The only southern rappers that had hits were fellow Texas natives Geto Boys and Miami-based rappers 2 Live Crew. When this album dropped, it opened up a door for a whole new wave of southern rap to emerge.
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment
Music
American Songwriter

Mastodon Dwell Inside Ninth Album ‘Hushed and Grim’

In the span of four years since releasing their seventh album Emperor of Sand, Mastodon lived through many transformations, one marked heavily by loss—the death of the band’s longtime manager and friend Nick Johns, who lost his battle to pancreatic cancer in 2018, all while dealing with a forced lockdown around the pandemic and personal tribulations.
ROCK MUSIC
wvli927.com

Graham Nash Prepping Double Live Album, Two New Studio Sets

Graham Nash remains one of the hardest working men in rock. Nash, who published his latest photo book, A Life In Focus, yesterday (November 16th), spoke to Ultimate Classic Rock and revealed he's got a total of three new albums in the works. Nash explained, “A couple years ago, I...
MUSIC
NME

Elbow – ‘Flying Dream 1’ review: a soothing, slow-burning collection

“We realised we were making a record free of the usual creative guidelines,” explains Elbow frontman Guy Garvey about the making of their ninth studio album ‘Flying Dream 1’. “We love patient, quiet, whole albums like the last Talk Talk records, John Martyn’s ‘Sold Air’ and PJ Harvey‘s ‘Is This Desire’.”
MUSIC
Alternative Press

Mayday Parade release seventh studio album ‘What It Means To Fall Apart’

Mayday Parade have released their new album, What It Means To Fall Apart. The record is full of feel-good tunes that testify to the band’s quintessential sound. The record follows the band’s latest single “Think Of You,” released Nov. 17 ahead of the new album. What It Means To Fall...
MUSIC
orcasound.com

Sting’s New Album – ‘The Bridge’ – Out Now!

17-time Grammy Award-winning musician Sting’s new album, The Bridge, is available now via A&M/Interscope/Cherrytree Records and features the opening rock salvo, “Rushing Water” as well as the upbeat, whistle-driven earworm, “If It’s Love.”. The Bridge – Sting’s 15th studio album – showcases his prolific and diverse songwriting prowess. To explore...
MUSIC
Z94

Corpsegrinder Announces Debut Studio Album, Shares Piece of Brutal New Song

Legendary Cannibal Corpse vocalist George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher has just announced the release of his debut solo album. Fans can catch their first listen of Corpsegrinder’s new material in the YouTube video below. The death metal record, titled after George Fisher's brutal stage name, will be released Feb. 4 via Jamey...
ROCK MUSIC
orcasound.com

Silverstein Release New Single “It’s Over”

On Silverstein‘s visceral new single “It’s Over,” the legendary post-hardcore outfit deftly balances their core sound—an intensely dynamic mix of melody and aggression, rooted in the energy of punk and the unabashed earnestness of emo—with their natural growth as songwriters and evolving inspirations. Guitarist Paul Marc Rousseau reveals:. This song...
MUSIC
orcasound.com

MONSTA X RELEASE 10TH MINI ALBUM, NO LIMIT

Worldwide phenomenon, Monsta X, has released their 10th mini album, No Limit, today. No Limit is an album that will become a turning point for Monsta X, where they will begin a new era amid the disordered, unprecedented world struck by Covid-19. This album contains a sense of calling to pioneer a new path, as they continue to infiltrate the North American market. With the band’s second English-language album The Dreaming dropping on 12/10, a global movie launching in more than 70 countries [dates/tickets here], a Top 30 smash hit “One Day” currently climbing the charts, and 4 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball performances in December; Monsta X are here to close out 2021 triumphantly.
MUSIC

