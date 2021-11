The game was already over, and it was already Andrew Wiggins’ night. Then he added another one. Wiggins, who started the game 10-for-10 from the field, who had posterized his former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns on the baseline in the first half, soared in from the perimeter to tag Towns again with a one-handed putback slam. Hanging onto the iron with one hand, he spun around and let out a yell.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO