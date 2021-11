HUTCHINSON — There are multiple reasons that Kansas First District Congressman Tracey Mann voted against the latest spending package backed by the Biden administration. "It's $1.75 trillion, which makes it one of the largest spending bills in the history of the country," Mann said. "It starts a lot of new programs. It's bad for the oil and gas industry. This bill spends $80 billion to hire almost 80,000 more IRS agents. It does not have the Hyde Amendment, which, you know, for decades has been our policy, that we do not have taxpayer funded abortions. That language is not included. This bill is bad, bad, bad, for the country and for the Big First. It's not something I could support."

