The spirit of Christmas lives in Marshall County

MOUNDSVILLE W.Va. (WTRF) Fire trucks, tumblers, Girl Scouts and even the Grinch marched the streets of Moundsville for the Marshall County Christmas Parade.

The large turnout was no surprise and parade participants smiled and waved to their friends and family.

The community surely felt the holiday spirit as Christmas jingles filled the air and candy littered the streets.









