This amazing shipping container home is guaranteed to impress! Constructed from one 20ft and one 40ft shipping container, this compact container home has it all!. Built entirely as a DIY project, this home is filled with with some amazing features. Jaimie and Dave constructed their home to be beautiful, artistic and have everything the couple need, while fulfilling their dream of living debt and mortgage free. Living debt free was important to the couple, who wanted to break free of the rat race and be able to live a life of their choosing with more options and more freedom.

