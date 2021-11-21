COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases go up again

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active COVID-19 cases were up again Saturday as the number of hospitalizations went down slightly.

There were 6,390 active cases of the virus reported Saturday. This is an increase of 247 over the previous day.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data showing that new cases went up by 674, raising total cases to 523,866.

The number of deaths increased by four in the data released Saturday, with 8,612 people dying from the virus since the pandemic began. The number of deaths now exceed the population of Lee County, which is 8,600.

Currently, 306 patients are hospitalized from the virus, 10 less than Friday.

As of Saturday, 63 people on ventilators, two fewer people than the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, 14,849 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans.

“Our vaccines increased again from the previous week,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “As we continue to see cases increase from the week before and with Thanksgiving less than one week away, getting the vaccine has never been more important.”

The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,430,495, while the number of state residents partially vaccinated is now 314,950.

