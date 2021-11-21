ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases go up again

By Joseph Price
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkQjN_0d2zA9HS00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active COVID-19 cases were up again Saturday as the number of hospitalizations went down slightly.

There were 6,390 active cases of the virus reported Saturday. This is an increase of 247 over the previous day.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data showing that new cases went up by 674, raising total cases to 523,866.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WE1a1_0d2zA9HS00

The number of deaths increased by four in the data released Saturday, with 8,612 people dying from the virus since the pandemic began. The number of deaths now exceed the population of Lee County, which is 8,600.

Currently, 306 patients are hospitalized from the virus, 10 less than Friday.

As of Saturday, 63 people on ventilators, two fewer people than the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, 14,849 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans.

“Our vaccines increased again from the previous week,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “As we continue to see cases increase from the week before and with Thanksgiving less than one week away, getting the vaccine has never been more important.”

The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,430,495, while the number of state residents partially vaccinated is now 314,950.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Public hearing scheduled for mobile sports betting in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Racing Commission will meet in December to consider adopting rule changes to sports betting in Arkansas. According to a release, the commission will meet on Thursday, December 30 at 11 a.m. in Little Rock to discuss multiple changes to the casino gaming rules. The commission is considering rule […]
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Weather#Thanksgiving#Arkansans#Nexstar Media Inc
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Attorney files lawsuit against Fayetteville School District to prevent any potential mask mandate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – An attorney files a lawsuit against the Fayetteville School District hoping to strike down any potential mask mandate. On Monday, a trial began in Pulaski County with a judge deciding whether to strike down Act 1002, which bans mask mandates. This lawsuit against the Fayetteville School District would keep the board […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

VA Secretary answers questions about Levy misconduct

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Secretary of the VA addressed accountability issues during his visit to the Fayetteville VA. Former pathologist Robert Levy is currently in prison as a result of making hundreds of misdiagnoses while intoxicated on the job. He pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter. The Inspector General’s office recently testified […]
VIRGINIA STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy