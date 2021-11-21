ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena & Venus Movie About Dad Criticized as Sexist, But They’re EPs

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 4 days ago

A movie about Serena and Venus Williams — focusing on their dad teaching ’em tennis — is, apparently, getting blasted as sexist … even though they’re literally the ones behind it. Count this as the biggest bad hot take of the week … and Twitter mostly agrees — this...

Popculture

Venus and Serena Williams Open up About Seeing Their Late Sister Yetunde Portrayed in 'King Richard'

King Richard will hit theaters and HBO Max on Friday. The film, which is about Venus and Serena Williams, takes a look at their entire family, including their older sister Yetunde Price who was murdered in 2003. The Williams family appeared on the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk to discuss the film and reacted to seeing Price being portrayed by actress Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew.
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Venus and Serena Williams Stop By ‘King Richard’ Premiere as Cast Talks Portraying “The Truth About This Family”

After five nights of starry events, Hollywood’s AFI Fest closed out on Sunday with the premiere of Warner Bros.’ King Richard, plus two very special guests — the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters — who are both executive producers on the story of their journey to tennis stardom, fueled by father Richard and his extensive plans for their careers — walked the red carpet alongside Saniyya Sidney, who plays a young Venus, and Demi Singleton, who plays a young Serena, as the cast reflected on portraying the famous family. “I’ve loved Richard Williams for a lot of years,” Will...
TENNIS
Variety

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Ends Sales Talks With Mayer-Staggs Media Venture, Other Buyers Circling (EXCLUSIVE)

Westbrook Inc., the entertainment company founded by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has ended talks to sell to a new media venture backed by Blackstone Group and executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, sources tell Variety. The two parties began discussions in mid-September, Variety previously reported, with the former Walt Disney Co. honchos looking to scoop up the 2-year-old company behind the streaming series “Red Table Talk” and the forthcoming Oscar contender “King Richard.” The sales talks ceased this week, two individuals familiar with the parties said. Sources noted it was possible that both sides could reevaluate and return to the...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

White Woman Sparks Debate After Accusing ‘King Richard’ Biopic of Being Sexist

Amid the release of the King Richard biopic, critics on social media are accusing the family film of being sexist. Will Smith produced and starred in the film that tells the story of Richard Williams’ vision and effort to turn his daughters, Venus and Serena, into the world’s #1 tennis champions. Through struggling to train in the troubled community of Compton, Los Angeles to securing free training from the likes of Rick Macci, the Williams sisters were able to make their father’s dream come true and became the tennis legends they’re regarded as today.
TENNIS
Variety

Aunjanue Ellis on ‘King Richard,’ Her Career Renaissance, and How Michael K. Williams Touched Her Life

Aunjanue Ellis is aware she’s having a bit of a career renaissance. The talented actor has been consistently delivering great performances in films like 2002’s “Undercover Brother,” 2004’s “Ray” and 2018’s “If Beale Street Could Talk.” But in the last three years, she has earned two Emmy nominations, one for 2019’s limited series “When They See Us” and one for 2020’s HBO series “Lovecraft Country.” And now Ellis is earning Oscar buzz for her role in “King Richard,” the story of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams that focuses on their supportive family – namely parents Richard Williams (Will Smith)...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated' & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and being cared for by his wayward son. Article...
TENNIS
thefocus.news

What is sisters Venus and Serena Williams' age difference?

New biopic King Richard which looks back on the early days of tennis champions, Venus and Serena Williams’ career when they were coached by their father, Richard Williams, landed on HBO Max on Friday. Following its release, some are curious to know the age difference between sisters Venus and Serena...
TENNIS
ComicBook

Will Smith Paid Co-Stars From His Own Pocket When WB Added Film to HBO Max

Will Smith paid his King Richard co-stars out of his own pocket to make up for any shortfalls with the movie releasing on HBO Max. There has been a ton of chatter around the financial realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most hotly-contested debates is if stars should renegotiate their deals in light of the "decreased earning potential" In a piece from The Hollywood Reporter, they say that Smith decided to cut that conversation off at the pass. He got a reported $40 million to play Venus and Serena Williams' father and is sharing the wealth. The publication said that he personally wrote a check to Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Saniyya Sidney, and Demi Singleton. Smith's representation has neither confirmed nor denied these reports. It wouldn't really be out of character for the star. This was clearly a passion project for one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood.
MOVIES
Popculture

Willow Smith Noticed a Change in Dad Will Smith's Parenting After His Role in 'King Richard'

Willow Smith noticed a change in dad Will Smith when he took on the role of Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams, in his new film King Richard. Venus and Serena joined the Oscar-nominated actor during Wednesday's Red Table Talk to discuss the biographical drama about their lives and relationship with their father, and the Hitch star shared that his family immediately related to the story as well.
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Venus and Serena Williams join 'Club Shay Shay' ahead of 'King Richard' movie release

The latest edition of "Club Shay Shay" proved legendary, as tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams joined Shannon Sharpe. The sisters boast a sporting legacy unlike any the world has witnessed before or will likely see again. They hold 30 combined Grand Slam titles, 10 Olympic gold medals and a litany of other marks for the record books.
TENNIS
AFP

Will Smith plays Venus and Serena's 'lion' in Oscar-tipped 'King Richard'

"King Richard" plots the improbable rise of Serena and Venus Williams, from training on crumbling, gang-riddled Compton tennis courts to becoming all-time sporting greats. The movie could soon cap another unlikely journey, with former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Will Smith heavily tipped to win his first Oscar for best actor, as their larger-than-life father, coach and manager. Smith "fell in love with Richard Williams" two decades ago, after watching him leap to 14-year-old daughter Venus's defense in an interview with an overly insistent journalist. "The look of Venus's face... the image burned in my heart," he told an online press conference. "Because that's how I wanted my daughter to look when I showed up."
CELEBRITIES
southernillinoisnow.com

Serena and Venus Williams praise King Richard, Wendy Williams replacements, and more

Serena and Venus Williams are overflowing with pride about King Richard, the story of how their father, Richard Williams, groomed them to become tennis superstars. “It’s so cool we get to share with the world everything that my father means to me and our family and all that he’s done for us,” Serena told Variety. “It’s an original story of how a family actually succeeded. I’m so proud that it’s been being told this way,” Venus added.
TENNIS
boxofficepro.com

Serving a Dream: King Richard Focuses on Venus and Serena Williams’s Determined Dad

Warner Bros.’ King Richard is the true story of royalty—tennis royalty. Will Smith brings his ample charisma to the role of Richard Williams, a man with a plan to transport his family from the shabby Los neighborhood of Compton by grooming his daughters Venus and Serena to become superstars in a sport unaccustomed to the presence of African-Americans. That Richard’s single-minded agenda comes true is a miracle made for the movies. Written by Zach Baylin, King Richard is both a complex character study and an uplifting tale of a family united by a dream.
TENNIS

