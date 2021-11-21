ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Liverpool locals praised for standing together one week on from attack

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8lt3_0d2z9raZ00

People across Liverpool have been praised for “standing shoulder to shoulder” in the wake of the Remembrance Sunday attack, as the public were reminded they are the “eyes and ears” for police in the fight against terror.

One week on from the explosion outside the city’s women’s hospital, officials spoke of their gratitude for the “patience and understanding” of locals as investigations continue.

The bomb used in the incident was a homemade explosive with ball bearings attached to it and police said it could have caused “significant injury or death”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U08mJ_0d2z9raZ00
Police have thanked the public for their patience as investigations continue (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, died when the taxi he was a passenger in exploded outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital just before 11am on November 14, but taxi driver David Perry managed to escape with injuries.

Officers are “working round the clock” on their investigation and police said there is more to be done in the bid to “defeat terrorism”, as they vowed to make efforts to ensure the safety of the city as the festive season approaches.

Whilst we know some people may be anxious and concerned we have seen people across Liverpool standing shoulder to shoulder

Tributes have been paid to the reaction of the public, as well as emergency responders and hospital staff, in an open letter from police and local political figures seven days after the blast.

The letter, published on Sunday, is on behalf of Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, Mayor Joanne Anderson, Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell and Combined Authority Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram.

Praising people for coming together “in the face of adversity”, it stated: “The ultimate goal of terrorism is to create discord, distrust and fear in our communities, and whilst we know some people may be anxious and concerned we have seen people across Liverpool standing shoulder to shoulder.

“And that’s because Liverpool, which has a proud heritage as a multi-cultural city, and the wider Merseyside region always pull together at times like this and the pride of all our communities is there for all to see.

“This is an area defined by its friendliness, kindness and spirit of togetherness and we are immensely grateful for the patience and understanding shown by residents (whilst police investigations continue) but not at all surprised.”

They praised the “phenomenal work” of management and staff at the hospital, where more than 150 babies have been delivered since last Sunday and specialist care given to more than 60 newborns on the neo-natal unit.

They also thanked locals for bringing hot drinks to officers stationed outside the hospital, and for messages of support and gifts for staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZyas_0d2z9raZ00
Investigations in the city continue after the attack on Remembrance Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Appealing for the public’s help, those behind the letter stated: “Communities defeat terrorism, which is why we all need to work together.

“The police depend on information from the public, who at times like this are their eyes and ears, to keep us all safe.

“There’s more work still to be done, and already the five local authorities and Merseyside Police are working together to bolster existing plans to support businesses and visitors to the area in the run up to Christmas.”

They pledged to “make sure that people feel confident to come out and enjoy the city knowing that they will be safe”.

The letter added: “We pull together in the face of hardship and tragedy. We support each other at times of difficulty. We stand together as one.

“We have seen it before, and we have seen it again this week.

“In the words of Liverpool Women’s Hospital: continue to ‘Be Kind’, but also ‘Be Vigilant’ and ‘Be Safe’.”

While an Islamist plot is one line of inquiry, the PA news agency understands investigators are still keeping an open mind and the motivation is yet to be established.

Police and security services are still thought to be working on the current understanding that the hospital was the intended target.

Al Swealmeen, an asylum seeker who had converted to Christianity, reportedly arrived in the UK from the Middle East in 2014 and had an application for asylum rejected the following year, but had a fresh appeal ongoing at the time of his death.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Prime Minister praises bravery of Liverpool blast taxi driver

The Prime Minister has praised the taxi driver caught up in the Liverpool explosion for acting with “incredible presence of mind and bravery”. Speaking at a medical centre in east London on Monday, Boris Johnson echoed the city’s mayor Joanne Anderson in crediting the driver, named locally as David Perry, for his conduct when his car exploded on Remembrance Sunday.
U.K.
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liverpool bomb attack: Mayor meets locals following hospital explosion

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson was out and about speaking to locals along with Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy and Merseyside’s Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell following the terror attack outside the women’s hospital on Sunday (14 November). Kennedy listened to the concerns of local residents and tried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Togetherness#Stand Together#Merseyside Police#Combined Authority
The Independent

Liverpool residents praised for ‘standing shoulder to shoulder’ after hospital bombing

Residents of Liverpool have been praised for "standing shoulder to shoulder" in the wake of the hospital bombing.City leaders have said they are grateful for the patience and understanding shown by local residents as police continue to investigate the explosion a week ago.Tributes were also paid to emergency responders and staff at the Liverpool Women's Hospital, where more than 150 babies have been delivered over the last seven days.The comments were made in open letter issued on behalf of Merseyside Police chief constable Serena Kennedy, Liverpool mayor Joanne Anderson, police and crime commissioner Emily Spurrell and metro mayor Steve...
U.K.
The Independent

Investigators struggle to piece together motive and man behind Liverpool explosion

Over two days after a suspected terrorist killed himself outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, his motivations remain unknown.The path that led to Emad al-Swealmeen blowing up a taxi on Remembrance Sunday is unclear and as the investigation progresses, more and more missing pieces emerge.The 32-year-old did not leave any note or other evidence stating his intentions, The Independent understands, and no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.Al-Swealmeen, who changed his name to Enzo Almeni after arriving in the UK around seven years ago, told friends he was of Syrian origin but authorities were unconvinced.The Home Office refused his asylum...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liverpool bomb attack: Burnt-out taxi removed from outside hospital

Drone footage shows the taxi that was blown-up outside of Liverpool Women’s Hospital being removed after Emad al-Swealmeen had detonated a bomb inside it on Remembrance Sunday (14 November). Forensic investigators have been searching a property on Sutcliffe Street in Kensington, Liverpool, in relation to the attack and believe that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Terrorism
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

PICTURED: The five dead victims of Wukesha XMAS parade killer Darrell Brooks - including four affiliated with 'Dancing Grannies' group: Final Facebook posts HOURS before SUV plowed into them show them brandishing pompoms in their winter coats

Four of the five people who were killed when a red SUV sped into a crowd of participants in the annual Christmas parade in Waukesha were members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. Waukesha police identified the fatal victims as Dancing Grannies Virginia 'Ginny' Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owens, 71; and Tamara...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Priest 'loses trust' in police for 'doing nothing' after he was brutally attacked by four thugs when he asked revelers to end late-night bash in church hall

A parish priest who was badly beaten on the grounds of his own church has slammed a police force for not investigating the brutal crime that left his t-shirt covered in blood. Father Colin Mason, of Sacred Heart Church in Westbury-on-Trym in Bristol, shared a photograph of his bloodied shirt and bruised face after the assault at 11pm on August 20.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Debt collector shot in ‘cold-blooded execution’, court told

Ramane Wiggan died after being shot in London in 2019. A debt collector was shot dead in a “deliberate, planned and cold-blooded execution”, a court has heard. Ramane Wiggan, 25, was allegedly lured to a balcony at a block of flats in West Norwood, south London, on the afternoon of March 27 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
BBC

Agencies missed chances to intervene before Gracie Crowder murder

Agencies "missed opportunities to intervene" before a 19-month-old girl was murdered by her mother, an inquest has heard. Katie Crowder was jailed for killing 19-month-old Gracie Crowder by scalding her in March last year. Nottingham Coroner's Court heard she told a therapist she had thoughts of wanting to kill someone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy