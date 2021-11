KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville is making progress on its new safety center complex. All of the massive demolition is done after almost two years of construction. The historic St. Mary's site in North Knoxville is still being renovated so city offices can move in next year. While the construction is taking longer than expected, the multi-year project now has an end date.

