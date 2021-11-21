ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Booster appointments open to over-40s while older teenagers can book second jabs

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKm3Z_0d2z9Ztb00

Bookings for coronavirus booster jabs are opening this week for people aged 40 and over.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds will also be able to book in for their second jab from Monday.

Taking up the offer of a second or third dose will help protect the progress of the vaccine rollout in the face of waning immunity, and mean people can “enjoy Christmas safely”, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

Jabs should help to keep the coronavirus surge seen in parts of Europe “at bay”, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

People eligible for a booster can get the top-up jab from six months after having their second dose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M5Ukz_0d2z9Ztb00
Health Secretary Sajid Javid was given his Covid-19 booster jab from NHS England’s Dr Nikki Kanani (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

But they can book their appointment from 7am on Monday when the National Booking Service opens for people aged 40 and over, as well as for young people aged 16 and 17 in England.

Almost 200,000 teenagers in this category are currently eligible for a second jab, NHS England said.

It added that almost 500,000 people aged in their 40s are currently eligible for a booster, having had a second jab at least six months ago.

Bookings can be made online or by calling 119. Anyone eligible for a booster and at, or past, the six-month mark can use the NHS online walk-in finder to see their nearest walk-in site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWsvz_0d2z9Ztb00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

More than a million 40 to 49-year-olds can pre-book their appointments from Monday, and a further 1.5 million invites will be sent to this age group in the coming weeks, NHS England said.

Last week, England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said while vaccines have saved “countless lives and helped restore our freedoms in an unprecedented way”, it is clear “protection will wane over time after the first two doses of a primary course – that is especially so in older adults and those with risk conditions”.

He said the waning is also beginning to show in the 40 to 49 age group, something he would expect to increase in the absence of boosters.

He made the comment as the coronavirus booster programme was extended to over-40s across the UK.

Getting your Covid-19 booster vaccine is the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe this winter and will help reduce the pressure on the NHS

More than 14 million boosters and third doses had been administered in the UK as of Friday, the Government said, with more than one million top-up jabs recorded since Tuesday.

Mr Javid, who had his booster last week, said: “Getting your Covid-19 booster vaccine is the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe this winter and will help reduce the pressure on the NHS.

“While the Government is continuing to monitor a wide range of data to ensure the country remains protected, we have very sadly seen a surge in cases in parts of Europe.

“The most important thing we can do to stop a similar rise in this country is get the jab – so please get your vaccines as soon as you can so we can keep the virus at bay.”

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “I’ve had my booster and I would urge everyone to get their vaccine whether their first, second or top-up dose as soon as possible, giving them and their loved ones vital protection over winter and the festive period.”

Vaccines minister Maggie Throup said people must make efforts to “protect the gains we have made through our vaccination programme this winter”, by coming forward for boosters when eligible.

Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “In the run-up to the festive period and what we know will be a challenging winter, I would encourage everyone who is eligible and invited to take up the offer of a life-saving booster as soon as possible to protect yourself and those around you.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Covid-19 booster jabs to be offered to over-40s in Scotland

Scots aged between 40 and 50 will be able to get a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Scottish Government has said. The announcement comes after a similar move in England, following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. The change would also allow for a second...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Over-40s called for Covid-19 booster in bid to save Christmas

Health officials have warned of a “bumpy few months ahead” as they extended the Covid-19 booster programme to include healthy adults over the age of 40. Ministers across the UK have accepted a recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) that the booster programme should be extended to include people aged 40 to 49.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Covid-19 vaccine booster programme extended to over-40s

The Covid-19 vaccine booster programme is to be extended to include healthy 40 to 49-year-olds, health officials have announced. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said all adults over the age of 40 should be offered a booster, six months after their second dose. It has also said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
BBC

Covid-19: Booster jabs for over-40s and Northern Ireland considers Covid passports

Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann has said "now is the time" for a phased introduction of a Covid passport scheme. Ministers will consider on Wednesday what settings will require the pass, with the nation grappling with high levels of community transmission. With the UK's highest Covid rates, Wales extended its Covid pass scheme - which demonstrates people are fully vaccinated or have had a recent negative lateral flow test - to cinemas, theatres and concert halls. Pubs warned that they must not be next, saying it would be "counter-productive and put brewers and pubs in jeopardy". The Welsh government said no decision has been made on extending the scheme to the hospitality industry.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sajid Javid urges over-40s to book booster jab ‘to keep Covid at bay’

Sajid Javid has urged people between the ages of 40 and 49 to book a Covid booster jab from tomorrow in order to keep Covid surges seen in parts of Europe “at bay”.The extended eligibility of the booking service for boosters will also coincide with 16 and 17-year-olds being urged to book a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from Monday.Earlier this week, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised the government that all adults over 40 should be offered a third jab six months after their second – a recommendation that ministers accepted.Those eligible for a booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Holidaymakers can show booster jabs on NHS app

Holidaymakers will now be able to show proof of their booster jab on the NHS app under changes announced on Friday, as ministers consider whether a triple jab travel requirement should be imposed from early next year. Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, has confirmed that travellers who have had an...
CELL PHONES
BBC

Covid: Over 40s in England can book booster from Monday

People in England aged over 40 can book their Covid booster jabs from Monday. Almost 500,000 people in their 40s are currently eligible for the booster, having received their second jab at least six months ago, NHS England said. Sixteen and 17-year-olds will also be able to book their second...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Bookings#Nhs England#Europe#Uk#Jabs
BBC

Online portal opens in Scotland to book booster jabs

People in Scotland who fall into eligible vaccination groups can now book their Covid boosters and flu jabs online. Those aged 50 to 59, unpaid carers who are 16 and over, and over-16s who are household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals can use the portal. Appointments are available for dates running...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Analysis: Treasury’s dead hand over NHS policy is the biggest patient safety threat

Patients are dying in the backs of ambulances or on trolleys in A&E while others languish in beds unable to be discharged due to the collapse in social care. Others waiting in pain are desperate to get a bed for much-needed surgery.While there are many ingredients mixing together to create the current NHS crisis, a widespread shortage of nurses, doctors and other essential staff is one of the major contributory factors.Many in the NHS reacted with disbelief on Tuesday after 280 MPs voted with the government to reject a bid to force through better workforce planning for the NHS.Former health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK Covid map: How many cases are in my area?

The UK recorded 44,917 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number over the last week to 292,417, a rise of 22,615 or 8.4 per cent on the preceding seven days.That gives the UK a case rate of 422.7 per 100,000 people for the seven-day period ending on 17 November 2021, according to the government’s latest figures.While the successful rollout of the vaccines over the course of the calendar year has continued to keep the British death rate low, that infection level has remained stubbornly high for weeks now, typically hovering around the 40,000-per-day mark with the occasional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Covid news – live: PM says UK ‘cannot be complacent’ about new wave as booster vaccines extended to over-40s

Boris Johnson today warned that the UK “cannot afford to be complacent” about a new wave of coronavirus in Europe.At a press conference this afternoon the prime minister said the country must be “vigilant” after a rise in UK cases and urged people to get a booster jab if they are eligible.Mr Johnson’s remarks were made after it was announced the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme is to be extended to include healthy 40 to 49-year-olds.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said all adults over the age of 40 should be offered a booster, six months after their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman dies eight times after she refused to take a COVID jab

An unvaccinated woman who experienced eight cardiac arrests while she was hospitalised due to COVID-19 is now urging people to get vaccines. 35-year-old Gemma Roberts was taken to Warrington Hospital and had to be resuscitated eight times after her heart stopped. Her ordeal began in August when she was rushed to the hospital and placed on a ventilator.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Covid-19: Fatal secondary disease has been identified in children

Although the majority of people recovering from a coronavirus infection won't experience any long-term symptoms, the NHS has warned about a small pool of children and young adults developing Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome, more commonly referred to as PIMS. The first signs of the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children appear two to six weeks after the corona infection and can be devastating.
KIDS
The Independent

Boris Johnson defends ‘incredibly generous’ social care reform plan

Boris Johnson defends his plans for social care funding reform amid a looming backbench revolt. Ahead of today's vote, MPs warned they will not support the new policy to cap care costs in England, which critics argue has been watered down since first being announced. The prime minister said: "The...
U.K.
newschain

No 10 defends PM after claims he did not wear mask during Macbeth theatre outing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson “follows all Covid rules” Downing Street has insisted after reports emerged that he attended a performance of Macbeth without wearing a mask. The Guardian said an audience member at the Almeida theatre saw Mr Johnson without his mask on at all times during Tuesday’s performance, while another had seen him maskless in a public area of the north London venue.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy