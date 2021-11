Here is a scouting report on Wake Forest, who NC State travels to play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C. The 6-foot-1, 208-pounder from Charlotte, N.C., has gone 188-of-301 passing for 2,873 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games this season. He also has added a career-high 285 rushing yards on 62 carries and eight scores. He is fresh off of throwing 25-of-51 passing for 398 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in the 58-55 loss at North Carolina, plus 12 carries for 78 rushing yards and two scores.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO