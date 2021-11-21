Collision involving dump truck shuts down all lanes of eastbound US 2

Collision on US 2 in Everett (Washington State Patrol)

EVERETT, Wash. — A collision involving a dump truck and another vehicle shut down all lanes of traffic on eastbound U.S. 2 in Everett on Saturday afternoon.

According to troopers, a dump truck rolled on its side, losing its load.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant tweeted that the dirt and the rocks that spilled on the highway would take some time to clean up.

No one was hurt in the collision.

The collision caused traffic to be delayed and a long backup.

The road has since been reopened.

The collision remains under investigation.

