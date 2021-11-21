ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Collision involving dump truck shuts down all lanes of eastbound US 2

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4uPK_0d2z9Dir00
Collision on US 2 in Everett (Washington State Patrol)

EVERETT, Wash. — A collision involving a dump truck and another vehicle shut down all lanes of traffic on eastbound U.S. 2 in Everett on Saturday afternoon.

According to troopers, a dump truck rolled on its side, losing its load.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant tweeted that the dirt and the rocks that spilled on the highway would take some time to clean up.

No one was hurt in the collision.

The collision caused traffic to be delayed and a long backup.

The road has since been reopened.

The collision remains under investigation.

More news from KIRO 7

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Small plane makes emergency landing in South Hill

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — A pilot made an emergency landing at Thun Field in South Hill on Monday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The pilot radioed that his landing gear was stuck and he needed to make an emergency landing. Deputies on the scene captured the video above...
SOUTH HILL, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Jury awards Amtrak Cascades crash victim nearly $6.9M

Kylie Steel, a passenger on the Amtrak Cascades train that crashed nearly four years ago near Dupont, was awarded nearly $6.9 million in a settlement. Steel suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash and called the jury’s verdict on Tuesday a validation. The train hit a thirty-mile-per-hour curve going...
DUPONT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigating after man found dead in RV

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a 51-year-old man was found dead Wednesday morning in an RV in SoDo. At 5:45 a.m., someone called 911 and reported that they found their friend dead in a parked RV near South Forest Street and Occidental Avenue South. When officers arrived at the...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigating double shooting in Kent

KENT, Wash. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot Wednesday night in Kent. An official for Puget Sound Fire said two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of the victims’ injuries is not yet known. No information has been provided on what led to the...
KENT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Everett, WA
Accidents
KIRO 7 Seattle

Five arrested in Covington shoplifting sting

Five people were arrested and thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise was confiscated during a shoplifting sting in Covington last week. King County sheriff’s deputies, who have a contract with the city, partnered with a Fred Meyer store for the Nov. 15 sting. At the end of the night, five...
COVINGTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man selling game consoles robbed, pepper-sprayed

SEATTLE — A man who arranged a meeting to sell some game consoles ended up being pepper-sprayed and robbed on Tuesday. Officers were called to a report of a gunshot fired and people running near 38th Avenue South and South Graham Street in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood shortly after 5 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Truck#Accident#Collision#Washington State Patrol#Wsdot Traffic#Kiro 7
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 WA county’s flood losses could hit $50M; more rain coming

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Damages from flooding last week in northwest Washington’s Whatcom County could reach as high as $50 million, officials said, as forecasters warn that multiple “atmospheric rivers” may drench the Pacific Northwest in the coming days. The Bellingham Herald reports Whatcom County officials said at a briefing Tuesday...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off Alabama ravine

People in central Alabama wondering about the status of their FedEx package may have some unwelcome news. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered “300 to 400 boxes of assorted sizes” that appear to have “been thrown off a ravine,” WIAT reported. The ravine was located near Hayden...
ALABAMA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
72K+
Followers
80K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy