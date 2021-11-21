ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after 60-year-old dies in Manchester

Police were called to the crime scene about 8pm on Saturday night.

A 60-year-old man has died following a disturbance in Manchester city centre.

Greater Manchester police (GMP) said a “group of people” were involved in the incident on Dantzic Street, near the Printworks leisure venue, to which officers were called on Saturday at just after 8pm.

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene is in custody.

Supt Dave Kehoe from GMP’s serious crime division said: “This was a tragic incident where a 60-year-old has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends who are understandably devastated.

“A cordon is in place and officers are currently at the scene whilst we piece together exactly what happened and who was involved. The area was very busy at the time and a number of people may have seen what happened. Even the smallest information could assist with our investigation.”

Officers are following up a number of lines of inquiry regarding what happened, a police spokesman said.

Related
The Guardian

Four teenagers guilty of murdering 15-year-old Keon Lincoln

A 14-year-old boy and three other teenagers have been found guilty of murdering the schoolboy Keon Lincoln, who was shot and stabbed outside his home in January. Jurors returned a guilty verdict against the 14-year-old from Birmingham, as well as a youth aged 16 from Walsall, who was caught on CCTV armed with a large knife as Keon was attacked near his home in Handsworth.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Manchester#Gmp
The Independent

Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Two men arrested after body found in search for 18-year-old

Two men have been arrested after the body of a woman was found in the search for missing Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.The 18-year-old was missing from home for three days after she failed to meet with friends in Plymouth on Saturday.Investigators said on Tuesday that the body of a woman was located near Bovisand, South Hams. Formal identification has not yet been carried out.The family of Ms McLeod has been informed and are being supported by officers, the force said. Devon and Cornwall Police said on Tuesday evening two men from Plymouth had been arrested on suspicion of murder. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Report Annapolis

44-Year-old Man Arrested and Charged with 1st Degree Murder: Baltimore Police

On November 21, 2020, at approximately 7:24 a.m., Western District patrol officers were dispatched to a home in the 1200 block of North Woodyear Street to investigate an unresponsive female in need of medical attention. When officers arrived at the location, they observed 48-year-old Lezatte Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Blaise Barnett’s relatives arrested for murder of man during hunt for missing one-year-old

Two of Blaise Barnett’s relatives have been arrested for the murder of a man shot dead during the family’s hunt for the missing one-year-old.Delarius Miller and Santana Miller have been charged with the murder of 60-year-old Aziz Hassan who died at the Brannon Hill Condominiums in Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday night.Police said the Millers, who are said to be cousins of Blaise’s father Xavier Barnett, were part of a group of family members going door-to-door at the apartment complex in search of the toddler.Blaise was abducted early on Wednesday morning when his parents’ SUV was stolen from outside their home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Teenager’s stabbing was not unlawful killing, coroner rules

A coroner has ruled she could not be sure of the exact circumstances in which a teenager died after being knifed in the heart by his friend but ruled out unlawful killing. Former private schoolboy Joshua Molnar stabbed Yousef Makki with a flick knife after the two, both then aged 17, had a row in Hale Barns, Cheshire, on the evening of 2 March 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

17-year-old dies after early Sunday morning shooting in Portsmouth, another 17-year-old arrested

WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3r6IIpj. 17-year-old dies after early Sunday morning shooting in Portsmouth, another 17-year-old arrested. Mental preparation for contentious holiday gatherings. 7 displaced after fire at apartment building in Wards Corner area of Norfolk. Man dies after shooting on Lenoir Circle in Norview area...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
BBC

Murder inquiry after man dies in violent attack

A murder inquiry has been launched after a 32-year-old man was beaten to death in a "sustained and violent" attack in Livingston. Blair Gault was found seriously injured on a footpath in the West Lothian town at about 03:00 on Tuesday. Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at...
HEALTH SERVICES
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after shot by his 2-year-old child

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man died Saturday after being shot by his 2-year-old child. Police said investigators determined that the child was handling a rifle when it went off Saturday evening, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Officers found the 20-year-old man injured when they arrived at the...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS19

23-year old Daingerfield man charged with murder of 21-year old

CAMP COUNTY, Texas — Camp County Sheriff's Office officials said Tyrek Caucasea Neal was arrested in Jefferson and charged with the murder of Makayla Goodson. Goodson, 21, was shot numerous times at her home in the Thunderbird Point community on November 5. However; her body wasn't discovered until the next morning.
CAMP COUNTY, TX
BBC

Higher Walton murder arrest after man and woman found dead

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead inside a house in Lancashire. The bodies of a man and woman were found in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, near Preston at about 13:40 GMT on Saturday, Lancashire Police said. Officers had forced entry...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Elveden: Man arrested over attack on jogger

A man has been arrested after a female jogger was left lying unconscious on a pavement in an attempted sex attack. The young woman was hit over the head by a man who tried to pull down her leggings when she was jogging near the A11 in Elveden, Suffolk. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
