Premier League

Report: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked by Manchester United

By Colin M. Damms
SB Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer multiple reports, the Manchester United board of directors have decided to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. An official announcement is expected in the coming hours, and the search will begin once again for a new manager on a permanent basis. It is rumored that Darren Fletcher or Michael Carrick...

thebusbybabe.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Michael Carrick: All you need to know about the Manchester United caretaker boss

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has been placed in caretaker charge of the club following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties following the Red Devils’ 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday and Carrick will step up on a temporary basis until the club identify an interim manager to lead them to the end of the season.Here, the PA news agency answers some key questions about the man who will take charge of United in their Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday.Who is he?Carrick is a former United and England midfielder who...
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
eurofootballrumours.com

Barcelona eyeing move for Chelsea star Marcos Alonso

The defensive department of the Barcelona squad needs quality additions this winter. If a report from tribalfootball.com is to be believed, Barcelona are eyeing move for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso. The 30-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs. Marcos Alonso has been at Chelsea since 2016 when...
SB Nation

Beard Report - “It Was Our Best Performance Of The Season”

The LFC Women’s side has been on an absolute tear over the past two months, rising up the table to sit atop the FA Women’s Championship. Matt Beard’s squad has played well over that stretch, controlling the flow of the game and showing great attacking verve. According to the manager, however, the last outing against Sunderland was the best so far this season.
SB Nation

Reading vs Sheffield United: Match Preview 2021/22

It’s time for midweek action! Sheffield United are the visitors to Berkshire in this one as they look to revive their season against a Reading side that will be looking to build on their weekend draw against Nottingham Forest. Both sides would have been hoping to be higher in the...
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion - We Have Lift Off!

An energetic start and fantastic finish; what did the lads make of the game?. What can Ollie Watkins and Emi Buendia offer as wingers?. How important was it for the likes of Tyrone Mings and Matt Targett to regain some form on Saturday and leave Villa Park with added confidence in their performances?
SB Nation

Is something wrong with Bukayo Saka?

Bukayo Saka is a bonafide superstar-in-the-making. The vast majority of pundits and prognosticators would agree with that take, I think. The Arsenal attack, however, has struggled this season. Is Bukayo Saka to blame for the Gunners’ attacking struggles (or some of them, at least)?. To me, Saka is lacking a...
SB Nation

Conte nominated for 2021 FIFA The Best Men’s Coach award

Today, the final candidates for this year’s FIFA The Best Awards were released on FIFA’s website, and Tottenham Hotspur got a nomination! Kind of! Antonio Conte was one of seven nominees for the 2021 FIFA The Best Men’s Coach award, which will be awarded in a public ceremony on January 17, 2022.
SB Nation

Chelsea’s Marina Granovskaia named the Best Club Director in European football

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has been one of the focal driving forces in Chelsea’s dominance on the game since 2013, especially when it comes to transfer dealings. And yet, the person who is practically responsible for running the club, and is second only to Roman Abramovich — who is in London currently — in the hierarchy, has preferred to work in the background and away from the limelight.
SB Nation

Mohamed Salah Makes 11 Player Short List For FIFA Men’s Player of the Year

It’s no surprise that Mohamed Salah made the 11-player shortlist for FIFA Men’s Player of the Year. FIFA released the list on Monday ahead of the ceremony in Zurich in January 17th. While Salah is having a huge season for Liverpool, that won’t be a factor in the judging. The...
