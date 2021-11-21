ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon India target of police probe into marijuana smuggling

By Jake Thomas
 4 days ago
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Police in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh say they've brought charges against executives of Amazon India for allegedly using the company's e-commerce market to smuggle marijuana.

The charges are the latest in an ongoing investigation by the Madhya Pradesh police into the alleged smuggling that's resulted in multiple arrests, reports The Times of India. Police have found inconsistencies in the response from Amazon India and officials have complained the company has been uncooperative with the investigation.

"The company is earning hugely from this country and they have a social responsibility towards citizens," Manoj Singh, a local police official told the paper. "We had sent our team to their offices but nothing much happened. They are shifting the onus. We have emailed notices to the authorities concerned."

Police last week arrested two men alleged to have used Amazon India to smuggle 44 pounds of marijuana, reports TechCrunch. However, police haven't said how many executives have been arrested.

A spokesperson for the company told TechCrunch that the company complies with all applicable laws and doesn't allow illegal products to be listed.

"However, in case sellers list such products, as an intermediary, we take strict action as may be required under the law, when the same is highlighted to us," the company said in a statement. "The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating it. We assure full co-operation and support required to Investigating Authorities and Law Enforcement agencies with ongoing investigations and ensure full compliance to applicable laws."

