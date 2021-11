BATON ROUGE, La. — With the Golden Boot on the line, Arkansas made the dreaded night trip to Death Valley, looking for their first win in the series since 2015. But it was LSU that came out the gates looking like a team hungry for a trophy. After an opening drive field goal, Arkansas couldn't move the ball for the rest of the half, as the LSU defense forced six straight Arkansas punts.

