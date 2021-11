There is no doubt about it, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic isn’t the face of the Dallas franchise, but he’s on track to be the face of the NBA in the very near future. Think about it. He has all the intangibles to go down as one of the greatest players the league has even seen: His step back shot, Euro crossover and ability to create open opportunities are just some of the things that make him great.

