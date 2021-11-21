ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany is slow to get its pensioners jabbed while almost two-thirds of over-60s in Britain have recently had a Covid booster vaccine

By Stephen Adams
 4 days ago

On the face of it, the UK's vaccination rates are comparable with countries now in the grip of a brutal 'fourth wave' of Covid.

Figures show that 68 per cent of our population has now been double-jabbed compared with 67 per cent in Germany and 64 per cent in Austria.

But beneath these broadly similar headline statistics lies the reassuring fact that far more of our elderly are fully protected against Covid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ghjNo_0d2z4LJw00
A '2G' rule sign, allowing only those vaccinated or recovered from Covid to enter restaurants and other indoor areas, is displayed at the entrance of a cafe in Berlin, Germany
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZwAtU_0d2z4LJw00
Only about four per cent of over-60s in the UK have not had their second shot, amounting to some 650,000 people (pictured, Regent Street, London)

Only about four per cent of over-60s in the UK have not had their second shot, amounting to some 650,000 people.

Almost two-thirds have recently had a booster jab.

By contrast, vaccination coverage among German and Austrian pensioners is far more patchy.

Both countries were dogged by sluggish vaccination campaigns early in the year due to European Union foot-dragging over vaccine approval.

They have also been slower than the UK in green-lighting booster jabs.

