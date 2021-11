After spending some time out of the Timberwolves‘ rotation, Taurean Prince delivered his best game of the season Thursday with 13 points and three rebounds in 15 minutes, writes Chris Hine of The Star-Tribune. Prince, who was acquired from the Cavaliers in an offseason trade, has been putting up the worst numbers of his career since coming to Minnesota. He’s been particularly bad as a three-point shooter, connecting at just 19% before Thursday’s game, but after sinking three of his five shots from long distance Prince hopes the worst is over.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO