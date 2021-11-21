ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, PA

Dickinson College officially renames residence hall and gateway after former slaves

By Daniel Hamburg
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27A6Wc_0d2z3NKr00

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Dickinson College is honoring its past by renaming a residence hall and campus gateway after former slaves.

More than 50 descendants attended a special ceremony honoring their ancestors on Saturday morning.

As the country deals with a racial reckoning, students and faculty at Dickinson college have made it their mission to honor the past.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

“Anybody who cares about history should understand that a lot of different people made this country, made this school. They are different genders, different colors, different religions,” said Matthew Pinksker, professor of history and director of the House Divided Project.

That’s why Cooper Hall, named for Thomas Cooper is being renamed. He was a scientist who briefly taught at the college and later became a leading- pro-slavery ideologue in South Carolina.

It’s now Spradley-Young Hall, in honor of Henry Spradley and Robert Young.

“They were formerly enslaved in Virginia and Maryland and they came to Pennsylvania during the Civil War by and large and then they lived free in Pennsylvania,” Pinsker said. “They worked for wages at Dickinson College and they forged a life after the Civil War.”

More than a century later, Young’s great-granddaughter is amazed by the honor.

“The recognition four all four of the individuals is long overdue and I find it amazing and I’m very blessed to know that I’m a descendent of somebody who contributed so much to Dickinson and to Carlisle Pennsylvania,” said Carol Rose, a descendent of Robert Young.

Some of Spradley’s descendants are just learning about their lineage.

Dickinson College latest location to be a part of Harrisburg ‘mural renaissance’

“He wasn’t someone that was talked about in our family because we did not know he was a member until my niece Jessica did Ancestry.com,” said Jocelyn Rawls.

Rawls was amazed when she learned more about Spradley.

“He was a community leader. He helped the students on this campus. They even shut the campus down the day of his funeral, so he had a big impact here,” Rawls said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dickinson College renaming campus spaces to honor formerly enslaved people

East College Gate is now Pinkney Gate, honoring both Carrie and Noah Pinkney , who were popular African American food sellers on campus for decades.

“It’s a really inspiring tribute to the people who helped shape our campus in the 19th century, but also to their descendants who came from all over the country to be here to share it,” Pinsker said.

Students, descendants reflect on Dickinson name changes honoring former enslaved people

There could be more name changes in the future as Dickinson says it’s continuing to recognize diverse, historic contributions to the school and the nation.

Dickinson’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved the name changes in May 2020. This came after a 2019 report initiated by the House Divided Project that investigated the college’s ties to slavery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, PA
Dickinson, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Virginia State
Carlisle, PA
Education
State
Maryland State
City
Dickinson, PA
State
South Carolina State
abc27 News

Christmas tree arrives at State Capitol Building

HARRISBURG Pa. (WHTM) — The state capitol Christmas tree arrived on Wednesday. The 20-foot Douglas Fir arrived in the Main Rotunda and is from Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Lehighton, Carbon County. “This is one of the most well-known trees in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Pa. Department of General Services spokesperson Troy Thompson. ” […]
LEHIGHTON, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster General Health changes COVID visitor policy

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster General Health has changed its policy for visiting loved ones with COVID-19. In the past, trying to visit a patient with the disease was not allowed. But as of Tuesday, one person can visit a COVID patient between the hours of 3 pm and 7 pm. They must stay in […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy