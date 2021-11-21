21)Hogs battle 2)Tide; fall 35-42 in Tuscaloosa
Alabama scored first off a turnover, with a field goal in the 1st quarter. Then to start the second, Bryce Young connected with John Metchie for a 20 yard touchdown to give the Tide a 10-0 lead.
Arkansas responded with a 13 play, 96 yard touchdown drive that ended with a pass from KJ Jefferson to Treylon Burks.
It took Alabama 2 plays to respond to the Arkansas touchdown with a 79 yard pass from Young to Jameson Williams and a 17-7 lead.
The Hogs continued to keep it competitive. Jefferson connected with Warren Thompson to the 1/2 yard line, and then Dominique Johnson finished off the drive to make it 17-14 game.
Young connected with Williams once again before the end of the half to give the Crimson Tide a 24-14 lead.
Alabama scored on the first drive of the 2nd half, and the Arkansas scored on their first drive. 31-21 ballgame.
Next up for Arkansas, they host Missouri Friday at 2:30pm on CBS for Senior Day.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0