South Carolina Residents Find Elderly Neighbor Dead—Then Learn He’s One of FBI’s 15 Most Wanted Fugitives

By Allison Quinn
 4 days ago

Residents of a small South Carolina town were left shocked this month after discovering their elderly neighbor had apparently died in his home—but things got a lot weirder when they learned he was actually one of the FBI’s 15 Most Wanted...

