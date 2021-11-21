South Carolina Residents Find Elderly Neighbor Dead—Then Learn He’s One of FBI’s 15 Most Wanted Fugitives

A video captured by a doorbell cam appears to show the suspect accused of driving through crowds at a holiday parade in Wisconsin visiting a man’s house for a sandwich after he allegedly killed five people. The clip was obtained by NBC News, and it shows the suspect, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, knocking on the front door of resident Daniel Rider at his home a half-mile from the Waukesha Christmas parade route. Brooks can be heard saying: “I called an Uber and I’m supposed to be waiting for it over here, but I don’t know when it’s coming... Can you call it for me please? I’m homeless.” Rider told NBC News he was watching football when Brooks knocked on his door and was unaware of what had happened near his home 20 minutes earlier. Rider said he invited Brooks inside to give him a jacket and let him use his phone, and he also made the suspect a sandwich. “All of a sudden, I look outside my street and I see a few cop cars drive by and I’m getting extra nervous,” said Rider, who then asked Brooks to leave. The video ends with Brooks being apprehended by police.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO