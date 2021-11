LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Bryce McGowens hit five free throws in the final 70 seconds as Nebraska held on to post a 79-73 win over Tennessee State on Tuesday night. Dedric Boyd hit a 3-pointer with 1:15 left to pull the Tigers within five, 72-67, and the Tigers twice cut the deficit to five points again in the final minute, but the Cornhuskers hit five of six from the line to seal the victory.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO