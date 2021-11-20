ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

An uncomfortable place

By LOCAL COLUMNIST WILLIE MAE SAMUEL
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had double celebration in Florida this month, for my niece who is a COVID-19 survivor as well as a birthday celebration for my youngest sister. I could not understand how several family members thought it appropriate to attend unvaccinated. This COVID-19 survivor had spent four months hospitalized and...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL News

Comfortably Uncomfortable: How to crush your kid's comfort zone

From the time they are born, we try to make our kids comfortable and keep them safe. It’s our job as parents. Right? What if I told you that we are doing them a disservice?. When I was little, I wanted to be an actor which was a lofty dream for a 3-year-old with no agent or car to get her to auditions. However, creating and entertaining was just part of my soul. I would put on a crazy outfit, get up in front of the whole family, and perform. My family thought it was cute and often they went back to whatever they were doing.
KIDS
CharlotteObserver.com

NC Pastor: I want my kids uncomfortable with the history they learn at school

I signed up to serve on the media review committee for my middle daughter’s public school library. Meetings are at 7:45 a.m. I am not a morning person and I do not know how I am going to manage one more thing, but as the white Christian mother of three public school students it is very important to me to have influence over what materials my daughters are exposed to in school.
EDUCATION
cwuobserver.com

We need to communicate more, even if it’s uncomfortable.

How many times have you tried to get a hold of your group members, only to be met with silence? How often have you tried to check in with your friends only to have them ignore you? How many times have you crafted a loving text or video message and sent it to someone, only to have them not open it or even worse, see it and not respond to it?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Wilson County News

People & Places

Parents volunteer their time and trunks for Playtime Daycare’s first-ever Trunk-or-Treat event Oct. 29, passing out Halloween favorites to children of the center. The San Antonio-based daycare thanks all of the parents, volunteers, and staff for making the day so special for the kids of the community. COURTESY. Staff with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WLKY.com

'Precious angels': Conjoined twins born in Louisville pass away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A set of conjoined twins who defied the odds have passed away. Lakelyn and Laylie were born to Louisville’s Hickey family last month, weighing in at a total of just six pounds. Initially, doctors did not give the family much hope, but the little girls were able...
LOUISVILLE, KY
steeledodgenews.com

Saving a place for the missing man

If Gege Abraham is invited to a dinner party, one can often expect she will be saving an extra spot without anyone physically being there. Abraham saves a place for the missing man as part of a POW/MIA remembrance. It’s a ceremony that Abraham performs often in her role as Americanism chairperson for the Owatonna VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
OWATONNA, MN
coastalbreezenews.com

Aging in Place

Question: How might technology and digital advances help my mom stay in her home and keep a level of independence?. Answer: It’s common for people to want to remain at home if possible. As we age, it’s expected that some of us may need help with everyday activities at some point. Advances in smart technology may help us live more comfortably, safely, and independently which is a top priority for many.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Treka
loc.gov

“I did not see the use of being uncomfortable on Thanksgiving day”: Tight Clothes and Big Meals in 19th-Century America

This guest post is by Manuscript Division historian and Civil War and Reconstruction specialist Michelle A. Krowl. On December 5, 1861, sixteen-year-old Louisa Russell of Greenfield, Massachusetts, wrote to her mother, also a Louisa Russell. A previous letter to her mother mentioned family in Washington, D.C., and the Civil War, then in its first year, but this letter centered on domestic news. Although feeling “used up entirely” after that day’s visit to the dentist to have seven teeth filled, the younger Louisa instead focused much of her letter on a more pleasant subject, recalling her recent Thanksgiving celebration and all the good things she consumed during the course of the day.
LIFESTYLE
wustl.edu

The nature of place

Pink umbrellas tumble on hidden winds. IP addresses cross like city streets. Bright islands of community float like balloons, tethered to gray infrastructural networks. In her wall-sized drawing “Confronting Urbanization: The Interactive Tissue of Urban Life Pro[log]ue,” Petra Kempf, assistant professor of architecture in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, combines copious data and mischievous symbolism to explore how smartphones, online commerce and global connectivity are reshaping the urban terrain.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KRDO News Channel 13

Holiday season not ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ for everyone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - While the holidays are known for being a joyful season, many find this time of year incredibly taxing on their mental health. A study by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) found 64% of people with mental illness report holidays make their conditions worse. Mental Health Professionals like Timothy The post Holiday season not ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ for everyone appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Nations
CBS Denver

Doctor Recommends Coloradans Use COVID At-Home Tests Before Thanksgiving Gatherings

(CBS4) – With Thanksgiving a day away, health experts are pleading with people to take COVID seriously as they prepare to spend time with friends and family. One of the ways in doing so is by testing your guests for COVID before hosting or attending a gathering. There are two different at-home COVID tests. Antigen tests can get you results in 10 to 15 minutes, while a molecular test can get you an answer in an hour or less. “The recommendation is a rapid antigen testing, to see if you’re currently infected,” said Dr. Nathan Newman of Santa Monica Urgent Care. “It gives you an answer almost immediately and it’s accurate when tested a few days into an illness. And it’s going to give you an idea of if you’re contagious to other people or not.” Doctors say unvaccinated guests, including kids, should still be wearing masks indoors. “Unvaccinated people should be tested if they’re coming to the table. They’re much more likely to spread infection even if they have asymptomatic infection,” Dr. Newman said. CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid are selling the at-home tests for $23.99.
COLORADO STATE
survivornet.com

Beloved Atlanta News Anchor Aungelique Proctor Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer After Months of Feeling Rundown, Exhausted

TV Anchor Turns The Camera On Herself Amid Stomach Cancer Battle. Beloved Atlanta television anchor Aungelique Proctor is battling stomach cancer after months of feeling fatigue and exhaustion that at one point left her unable to climb stairs. She waited, however, to see a doctor until after her three daughters had left home to return to college.
CANCER
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy