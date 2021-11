ANN ARBOR, MI - Every year the week of the Michigan-Ohio State game, Jeff Holzhausen walks from the middle of campus to Forest Hill Cemetery off Observatory Street. Holzhausen, who first took the walk as a University of Michigan student in 1992, starts with flowers in his hand and goes from Burton Tower, across the pedestrian bridge over Washtenaw Avenue and into the cemetery. Also known as the Michigan “Superfan,” he goes to the graves of past Michigan football icons in a solemn show of respect.

