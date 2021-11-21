You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Colgate

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 36; Low: 25. Mostly cloudy, snow showers. See the 5-day forecast. 1981 RAPE CONVICTION AT HEART OF ALICE SEBOLD MEMOIR THROWN OUT: A 40-year-old rape conviction at the center of a memoir by award-winning author and Syracuse University alumnus Alice Sebold was overturned by a judge Monday. The extraordinary reversal came after Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick sided with two defense lawyers, who had asked for the dismissal based on serious flaws in the 1981 rape prosecution in Syracuse. When the judge officially cleared Anthony Broadwater (above) of the conviction, the 61-year-old man shook with emotion, sobbing as his head fell into his hands. Sebold, a renowned author, began her career in 1999 with “Lucky,” a haunting memoir about her rape as a freshman at Syracuse University.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO