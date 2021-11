Addison Clodfelter had a breakout game for Lamar as the Raiders beat West Lauderdale 59-54 in Tuesday night prep basketball action at Lamar. A 25-point fourth quarter was the difference for Lamar, which trailed 29-26 at the half and 39-34 at the end of the third quarter. Lamar’s Ross Polizzi scored 14 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter. Raiders head coach Seth Cheatham said Tuesday’s win was a confidence-booster, as the Knights entered the contest favored to win.

LAUDERDALE, MS ・ 8 DAYS AGO