Protests

Protests Erupt Across Several European And Australian Cities Over Vaccination Mandates

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLEEz_0d2yzjWp00

New restrictions on access for the unvaccinated and increasing mandates to be inoculated are sending protesters to the streets in Europe , Australia and other countries.

Authorities in Rotterdam opened fire Friday on protesters during a demonstration against new restrictions on unvaccinated access to public facilities.

At least seven people were injured and more than 20 people were arrested on Friday night. Protesters set fires and threw rocks over new measures that will curb access to restaurants and shops for the unvaccinated.

Many European countries have stepped up restrictions on unvaccinated people. In Vienna, a crowd estimated in the thousands hit the streets after the Austrian government announced a full lockdown and a vaccine mandate.

Meanwhile, Australia saw thousands gathered at rallies across the country as part of an international day of protest against COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccine mandates. Demonstrators were out in force in  Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide.

