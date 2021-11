On Saturday, Nov. 13, the Westwood Robotics team hosted the first First Tech Competition (FTC) of the season. FTC is a competition in which teams are given a new “game” challenge every year, involving a field with multiple tasks that are to be carried out. Westwood has six FTC teams, each with around 10 members, and each one has to design a robot that can effectively carry out each component of the game successfully.

ENGINEERING ・ 4 DAYS AGO