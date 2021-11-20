ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Protests erupt as Rittenhouse found not guilty

Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA jury acquitted teenager Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday of murder...

dailyjournalonline.com

buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Charged With Murder Said He Shot At A Group Of White Teens in Self-Defense

Around 1 a.m. on June 14, 2020, 21-year-old Marc Wilson, who is Black, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Emma Rigdon, who is white, left a Taco Bell in Statesboro, Georgia. At a stoplight, they pulled up next to a pickup truck. Wilson’s lawyers say that at least one of the white teenagers inside the truck shouted the n-word and “your lives don’t matter.”
STATESBORO, GA
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Laredo Morning Times

The Rittenhouse Verdict and a Supreme Court Case Could Spell an ‘Open Season’ on Protesters

Today, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges after killing two people and wounding another while he was conducting his own armed vigilante patrol of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in response to Black Lives Matter protests. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case about whether people have a constitutional right to concealed-carry permits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Three white men found guilty of murdering Black jogger in US

Three white men were found guilty of murder Wednesday for shooting dead an African American man after chasing him in their pickup trucks, following a racially-charged trial in the southern US state of Georgia that gripped the nation. Rittenhouse, 18, shot dead two men and wounded another during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year that followed the police shooting of a Black man.
PUBLIC SAFETY
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

Jury takes case of white men charged with slaying of Black man in Georgia

A jury began deliberations on Tuesday in the racially charged trial of three white men accused of murder in the southern US state of Georgia for shooting dead a Black man after chasing him in their pickup trucks. Rittenhouse, 18, shot dead two men and wounded another during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year that followed the police shooting of a Black man.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

All 3 men charged in Arbery’s death convicted of murder

Three men were convicted of murder Wednesday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and blasted him with a shotgun. The February 2020 slaying drew limited attention at first. But when video of the shooting leaked online, Arbery’s […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slate

Why Are the McMichaels So Scared?

When the defense for the three white men accused of murdering 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery while he was out on a jog last year rested its case on Friday, the jury had heard remarkably little about the way race may have informed or motivated Arbery’s killing. The defense team went to great lengths to depoliticize the trial and to minimize any suggestion that Gregory and Travis McMichael or William Bryan acted on racial animus against Arbery, who was Black. The prosecution, for its part, has shied away from suggesting that bigotry may have played a role in the shooting too, possibly because such an argument would not be favorable with the nearly all white jury pool.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY

