ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

REEL TALK: 'King Richard' offers humor, heart and humility

By Pam Powell
Kankakee Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenus and Serena Williams, the unstoppable, formidable, sister duo have steamrolled over every opponent in the tennis world for decades. These girls who became women in the circuit can be called the best players in history, but how many of us know the obstacles they overcame to triumph professionally and...

www.daily-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

White Woman Sparks Debate After Accusing ‘King Richard’ Biopic of Being Sexist

Amid the release of the King Richard biopic, critics on social media are accusing the family film of being sexist. Will Smith produced and starred in the film that tells the story of Richard Williams’ vision and effort to turn his daughters, Venus and Serena, into the world’s #1 tennis champions. Through struggling to train in the troubled community of Compton, Los Angeles to securing free training from the likes of Rick Macci, the Williams sisters were able to make their father’s dream come true and became the tennis legends they’re regarded as today.
TENNIS
thefocus.news

Where is Jennifer Capriati now and who plays her in King Richard?

Like Serena and Venus Williams, as well as Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova, former Women’s Tennis Association No 1 Jennifer Capriati was coached by Rick Macci. Which actress plays her in King Richard, and what is Jennifer Capriati doing now?. Who plays Jennifer Capriati in King Richard?. American biographical drama...
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Venus and Serena Williams Stop By ‘King Richard’ Premiere as Cast Talks Portraying “The Truth About This Family”

After five nights of starry events, Hollywood’s AFI Fest closed out on Sunday with the premiere of Warner Bros.’ King Richard, plus two very special guests — the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters — who are both executive producers on the story of their journey to tennis stardom, fueled by father Richard and his extensive plans for their careers — walked the red carpet alongside Saniyya Sidney, who plays a young Venus, and Demi Singleton, who plays a young Serena, as the cast reflected on portraying the famous family. “I’ve loved Richard Williams for a lot of years,” Will...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Cohen
Person
Tony Goldwyn
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Aunjanue Ellis
ComicBook

Will Smith Paid Co-Stars From His Own Pocket When WB Added Film to HBO Max

Will Smith paid his King Richard co-stars out of his own pocket to make up for any shortfalls with the movie releasing on HBO Max. There has been a ton of chatter around the financial realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most hotly-contested debates is if stars should renegotiate their deals in light of the "decreased earning potential" In a piece from The Hollywood Reporter, they say that Smith decided to cut that conversation off at the pass. He got a reported $40 million to play Venus and Serena Williams' father and is sharing the wealth. The publication said that he personally wrote a check to Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Saniyya Sidney, and Demi Singleton. Smith's representation has neither confirmed nor denied these reports. It wouldn't really be out of character for the star. This was clearly a passion project for one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood.
MOVIES
Variety

Aunjanue Ellis on ‘King Richard,’ Her Career Renaissance, and How Michael K. Williams Touched Her Life

Aunjanue Ellis is aware she’s having a bit of a career renaissance. The talented actor has been consistently delivering great performances in films like 2002’s “Undercover Brother,” 2004’s “Ray” and 2018’s “If Beale Street Could Talk.” But in the last three years, she has earned two Emmy nominations, one for 2019’s limited series “When They See Us” and one for 2020’s HBO series “Lovecraft Country.” And now Ellis is earning Oscar buzz for her role in “King Richard,” the story of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams that focuses on their supportive family – namely parents Richard Williams (Will Smith)...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Willow Smith Noticed a Change in Dad Will Smith's Parenting After His Role in 'King Richard'

Willow Smith noticed a change in dad Will Smith when he took on the role of Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams, in his new film King Richard. Venus and Serena joined the Oscar-nominated actor during Wednesday's Red Table Talk to discuss the biographical drama about their lives and relationship with their father, and the Hitch star shared that his family immediately related to the story as well.
TENNIS
Kankakee Daily Journal

REEL TALK: 'Violet' pushes the envelope of inner monologues

We hear Violet’s (Olivia Munn) inner voice talking to her, critiquing her, in the very first scene; calling her a pig because she eats a Sno-Ball for breakfast. That voice stays with her as she jumps in her car, racing to get to work as a production head at a film company lead by a demanding, misogynistic boss (Dennis Boutsikaris). This angry, condescending voice inside her head competes with another voice, one which is eloquently scrawled across the screen as we watch Violet proceed with her daily tasks.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com

Will Smith talks new film about Williams sisters 'King Richard'

CHICAGO - One of the biggest movie stars on the planet was in Chicago yesterday – not only to talk about his new Oscar-buzzed film "King Richard," but to change the lives of some young tennis players. Will Smith and his "King Richard" co-stars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton visited...
CHICAGO, IL
Park Rapids Enterprise

REVIEW: ‘CODA’ delivers with humor and plenty of heart

Sometimes a movie comes along and reinvigorates a person’s appreciation for a genre. That’s what “CODA” has done for coming-of-age/teen drama films. The title of the movie is an acronym, meaning Child of Deaf Adults. The main character is Ruby (Emilia Jones), a teenager whose parents Frank (Troy Kotsur) and Jackie (Marlee Matlin), as well as her brother Leo (Daniel Durant), are all deaf. On top of attending school, Ruby helps in the family fishing business, working on the boat and acting as a sign language interpreter for sales.
MOVIES
cityscenecolumbus.com

King Richard, The Sentence and Moroccan cuisine

Starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, the coach and father to Venus and Serena Willams, King Richard captures the true story of how Richard raised his daughters to change the tennis world forever. The movie hits theaters and HBO Max Nov. 19. Here's a recommendation: Subscribe to WeekendScene for our...
TENNIS
Cinema Blend

Director Reinaldo Marcus Green Talks Will Smith In 'King Richard'

Director Reinaldo Marcus Green joins the show to chat about King Richard, starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, father, and coach to Venus and Serena Williams. He discusses collaborating with the great Robert Elswit, Will Smith’s incredible performance, the technical challenges of shooting tennis, and more. Want More ReelBlend?. Sign...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
wmagazine.com

King Richard’s Demi Singleton Was Born to Perform

Demi Singleton was born to perform. Born in New Orleans and raised in New York, she started dancing when she was just three years old. At seven, she started to train her voice professionally to become a singer. Then, at nine, she began auditioning as an actress. “I’ve always known that I wanted to perform,” she told W one day over Zoom, while discussing her first feature film, King Richard. “It’s something that I’ve loved for as long as I can remember.”
TENNIS
The Spokesman-Review

Will Smith steps into the shoes of ‘King Richard’

Above: Will Smith stars as the title character of "King Richard," which opens Friday. (Photo/Warner Bros.) It’s been a while since Will Smith has had a bona-fide winner of a film. The former “Prince of Bel-Air” was a hit in a number of films, from “Bad Boys” to “Independence Day,”...
TENNIS
chatsports.com

‘King Richard’ Review: Father Holds Court

The climactic scenes in “King Richard” take place in 1994, as Venus Williams, 14 years old and in her second professional tennis match, faces Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario, at the time the top-ranked player in the world. If you don’t know the outcome, you might want to refrain from Googling. And even if you remember the match perfectly, you might find yourself holding your breath and full of conflicting emotion as you watch the director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s skillful and suspenseful restaging.
TENNIS
KIRO 7 Seattle

For Will Smith, a break point leads to 'King Richard'

Will Smith wouldn’t seem an obvious candidate for a midlife crisis. Hugely successful, immensely popular, indefatigably sunny. But Smith, who stars in the upcoming drama "King Richard," as Richard Williams, father and coach to Venus and Serena Williams, is reemerging after an extensive period of introspection. The 53-year-old, as he writes in a new memoir, has been meditating, participating in ayahuasca ceremonies and generally asking himself a lot of questions — about his own childhood and his choices as a father, husband and movie star.
CELEBRITIES
Morning Sun

Will Smith is a daddy on a mission in ‘King Richard

Tennis anyone? In “King Richard,” Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father and tennis guru to Venus and Serena Williams. The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is an authorized dramatization (the Williams family was heavily involved) of the long-odds origin story of two of tennis’ greatest stars. “King Richard,” which Warner Bros. will release Friday in theaters and on HBO Max, is a portrait of their father coach as he steers them in their youth on the court and off. Often portrayed as a brash self-promoter, “King Richard” — featuring one of Smith’s most sensitive and acclaimed performances — captures Richard Williams as a trailblazing and inspiring parent whose vision for his daughters led them from Compton, California, to a global stage. (AP Film Writer Jake Coyle)
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy