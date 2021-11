By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Newborn babies at AHN are ready to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. Allegheny Health Network tweeted photos of babies they say are thankful, blessed and turkey obsessed. #Thankful, #blessed, and #turkey obsessed! We are thankful for these cute little turkeys and to the nurse and community members that donated the hats for them! What are you thankful for this holiday season? pic.twitter.com/KdktIYkTxD — AHN (@AHNtoday) November 24, 2021 The hats were donated by a nurse and community member.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO