The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg said on Tuesday that the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has sent the message “it’s okay to shoot White people.”. Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse is facing multiple charges related to the shootings. Rittenhouse’s attorneys have argued that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense, while the prosecution has claimed otherwise. As of Tuesday morning, the jury has been deliberating the charges.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO