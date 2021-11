Ange Postecoglou has come in and already become a Celtic fan favourite. The start might have been shaky for the Hoops but the manager has steadied the ship and then some. And the 1-0 victory against St Johnstone, through a James Forrest winner, means that he has guided the club to their first final under his management just months after his arrival. They will face Hibernian at Hampden Park next month, with the first trophy of the season up for grabs.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO