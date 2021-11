I wrote last time about errors in family trees. Our job as genealogists is to avoid errors as much as possible, by checking and rechecking what we have found until we are as certain as possible that we are correct. I know there are errors in my tree, and when I find them, or have them pointed out by someone, I am happy to make a change, if I can prove the mistake. I want my tree to be as accurate as I can make it.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO