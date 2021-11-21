ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts hope for different result, but similar contribution from Pittman in Buffalo

By Dave Griffiths
 4 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, NY – Old AFC East rivals, the Colts and Bills have met 71 times over the years, but last January’s showdown at Highmark Stadium was the first time they had ever met in the playoffs.

Among the few bright spots for the Horseshoes in that loss was the play of receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who racked up 90 receiving yards on 5 catches. Philip Rivers looked for the rookie early and often, 10 times throughout the game, and we’ve seen Carson Wentz target Pittman a good deal this season as well. It’s a connection that reminds Frank Reich of one from his playing days, with the Jets and wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson.

“I used to tell him all the time in practice, ‘I’m throwing it to you man,'” said Reich. “‘I don’t care if you’re covered, I’m throwing it to you’, just because that’s the kind of confidence that you have in a guy. I think Carson has that in Pitt, you know. ‘I’m just gonna throw it to you. You’re gonna come up with it. You’re a big time playmaker,’ and I think they feed off of each other in that way.”

It must be pointed out however that each time the Colts have targeted Pittman 10 or more times this season they’ve lost the game. It will undoubtedly take more than one dynamic offensive weapon to overcome the Bills top-ranked scoring defense in the NFL on their home field this weekend.

