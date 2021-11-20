ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: Are big dogs dangerous pets for seniors?

By Dr. Keith Roach
mycouriertribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR DR. ROACH: I recently read that a large percentage of orthopedic injury to the elderly is directly related to their falling while walking large animals, specifically dogs over 20 pounds. Can you shed light on this please? — M.F. ANSWER: A March 2019 study in JAMA Surgery did...

www.mycouriertribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnns.com

Sleep With Your Pet? How that May Affect You and Your Pet

The chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary Community, said: “In general, it is a very good thing for animals to sleep with their people.”. Pets who share their human’s bed tend to have a “higher trust level and a tighter bond with the humans that are in their lives. It’s a big display of trust on their part. Dogs and cats who are more closely bonded with their humans get additional health benefits, including increases in beneficial neurotransmitters such as oxytocin and dopamine, the feel-good hormones.”
PETS
CBS Boston

What Thanksgiving Foods Are Safe For Pets To Eat?

BOSTON (CBS) – Animal advocates are reminding pet owners to be careful this Thanksgiving as there are some holiday staples that can be dangerous for dogs and cats. Don’t let your pets have any stuffing as it often contains onions, chives or garlic, which are all toxic to pets. Make sure your dog doesn’t eat any cooked turkey bones, which can damage their digestive system. And if you’re giving your pet any turkey meat, make sure it’s a very small amount. A 5 oz. serving of dark meat for a small dog is the caloric equivalent of an entire 8-inch pumpkin pie for a human. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) recommends not allowing pets to have any turkey at all, saying that fatty foods are hard to digest. The organization also recommends not giving pie, desserts, or yeast dough to pets, and also suggests keeping trash where your pets can’t find it. As a holiday treat, the AVMA says people should instead make or buy Thanksgiving treats that are just for pets.
PETS
fox4kc.com

Digital tech causing pet stress? Common household noises may be giving your dog anxiety

Researchers from the University of California-Davis have discovered that many common items in the typical household can also trigger anxiety in a dog. Moreover, their study finds pet owners often miss the signs that their pet is nervous, anxious, or experiencing severe stress. Study authors find common noises coming from...
PETS
eastcountymagazine.org

senior pets

November 15, 2021 (San Diego) -- November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month and what better way to celebrate than by opening your home to a senior animal in need? All month long, in a promotion sponsored by Purina, San Diego Humane Society is reducing adoption fees for senior pets (7 years of age and older) by 50% to help these special animals find the loving homes they deserve. Across our campuses, we currently have dozens of senior dogs and cats available for adoption.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Walkers#Canola Oil#Dog Walking
whdh.com

Hank Investigates: A Danger to Your Dog

7-Investigates has a warning about a product that could be in your home and is so toxic to dogs it can kill them in an hour! What is it? 7’s Hank Phillippi Ryan has the answer. This is how Tamara is used to seeing Hobbs: playful and full of energy.
ANIMALS
Marshall News Messenger

To Your Good Health: Spasms may be unrelated to angioplasty

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old male. I had a heart attack at age 50, and my doctor inserted four stents in my heart. I was overweight at that time, and the doctor told me if I do not change my lifestyle, I will need open heart surgery in five years. I lost 40 pounds and changed my diet and started exercising. Two years ago, another stent was inserted in LAD by my cardiologist. Since this date I have had heart spasms mostly at night during sleep that wake me up and last about four to five hours. Nitroglycerin is not effective. This can occur two to three times a month. Since 2000, the doctors have done six angiogram procedures. Could these angioplasties have cause side effects like the heart spasms I am having? I have gone back to my cardiologist, who has not been able to identify the cause. I am otherwise in good health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Florida Weekly

Pet health insurance info provides details about cancer in dogs

When my dog Harper, a cavalier King Charles spaniel, was diagnosed last year with squamous cell carcinoma of the tonsils, I was stunned. I had never even heard of tonsillar cancer, but it’s one of the many types of cancers that can affect dogs of any breed or mix. According...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
krcu.org

To Your Health: Thankful for the Health Benefits of Pets

Recent studies published in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, suggest that dog ownership is linked to a 21% reduction in the risk of death for people with heart disease. Those studies complement a body of literature linking dogs to good health, which is something all pet owners can be thankful for.
PETS
perhamfocus.com

Health Fusion: Keep your pets healthy and happy over the holidays

The American Veterinary Medicine Association's (AVMA) website has a great tip sheet on how to keep your pets safe during the holidays. Their advice covers food, decorations, parties and travel. Here are some points I found helpful. The key is to plan ahead. Tips for holiday pet safety. Food: Keep...
PETS
thefreshtoast.com

This Drinking Habit Could Be Good For Your Health

A new study found a link between consuming this much alcohol and favorable heart health. When discussing drinking habits, the majority of us look for ways of decreasing it or at least keeping it under a certain margin. Thanks to years of studying its effect on humans, it’s common knowledge that the consumption of too much alcohol is bad for your health.
FOOD & DRINKS
L.A. Weekly

Falling Asleep At This Specific Time Might Be Good For Your Heart Health

Results of a new study suggest that early or late bedtimes may be more likely to disrupt the body clock, with adverse consequences for cardiovascular health. Your sleep habits affect a variety of aspects related to your health, including your heart. According to a new study, there’s actually a heart health sweet spot for your bedtime: between the hours of 10 p.m. 11 p.m.
LIFESTYLE
WTVCFOX

Pet safety: Thanksgiving foods you CAN feed your dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With Thanksgiving upon us, it's inevitable to expect begging eyes and drooling mouths from our dogs. But not all Turkey Day treats are safe for pups, and some can even be toxic. For example, stuffing often contains ingredients like onions, scallions, and garlic, all of which...
NASHVILLE, TN
yourmoney.com

Will your dog’s health condition cost you dear?

Many vets believe there is a lack of awareness from some owners about illnesses and conditions their beloved pets may be predisposed to. Direct Line research estimates that more than half (53%) of owners are not fully aware of the potential health conditions that their dog could experience later in life.
PETS
danspapers.com

Adopt a Senior Dog from Your Local Hamptons Shelter

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Often overlooked and ignored, older dogs make wonderful pets. These special animals living their golden years are typically much calmer than their younger counterparts, and usually won’t require housebreaking or the arduous training a puppy might need, which can be ideal for a senior adopter or someone who appreciates an easy going life of leisure.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Coast News

Five reasons to welcome a senior pet into your home

November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and what better way to celebrate than by opening your home to a senior animal in need? All month long, in a promotion sponsored by our friends at Purina, San Diego Humane Society is reducing adoption fees for senior pets (7 years of age and older) by 50% to help these special animals find the loving homes they deserve. Across our campuses, we currently have dozens of senior dogs and cats available for adoption.
SAN DIEGO, CA
newspressnow.com

TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: There's potential trouble with playing pharmacist

DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife has been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. Doctors tried an electrical cardioversion, but it came back after a few days. She is taking metoprolol and Eliquis. We have read about the supplements red clover, turmeric, omega-3 and hawthorn. Should she discontinue the pharmaceuticals and take supplements instead? — J.C.
HEALTH
KJCT8

Vets share what Thanksgiving foods are good for your dogs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Thanksgiving is a time for sharing food and giving thanks with family and that includes furry family members too. Dogs can have a feast of their own but you may be surprised what typical Thanksgiving foods can actually harm your pet. Since dogs and bones are synonymous with each other you may think it’s ok to share, but turkey bones are not like the ones you buy in a store. Bones can splinter and embed into animals mouths and cause infection.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy