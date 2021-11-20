Protests erupt as Rittenhouse found not guilty

When the defense for the three white men accused of murdering 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery while he was out on a jog last year rested its case on Friday, the jury had heard remarkably little about the way race may have informed or motivated Arbery’s killing. The defense team went to great lengths to depoliticize the trial and to minimize any suggestion that Gregory and Travis McMichael or William Bryan acted on racial animus against Arbery, who was Black. The prosecution, for its part, has shied away from suggesting that bigotry may have played a role in the shooting too, possibly because such an argument would not be favorable with the nearly all white jury pool.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO