THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Waiting for the great leap forward

If you’re like most people, you can probably relate to the feeling of wanting a second chance at something. Unfortunately, those don’t tend to come around too often. However, FOX’s new series, The Big Leap exists in a world where second chances can prove to be the ultimate life-changing opportunity. The show centers around a diverse group of people who are looking to chase their dreams of being performers. They join a reality TV series called The Big Leap and agree to have their daily lives filmed. The show is inspired by a British reality series called The Big Ballet. Although the show itself has gotten some mixed reviews, the incredibly talented cast has been putting on amazing performances. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of The Big Leap.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO