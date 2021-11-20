ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Waiting for the great leap forward

By CLINT WALKER cwalker@jg-tc.com
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDean Stockwell, one of my favorite actors, died last week at the age of 85. As much as I could use this as an opportunity to write about his roles in “To Live and Die in L.A.”, “Dune”, or “Banzai Runner” (one of my all-time favorite movie posters), we all know...

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

Dean Stockwell, star of ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Dune,’ dead at 85

Dean Stockwell, “The Boy With Green Hair” who grew up to become one of the most beloved adult character actors of his generation, has died. The four-time “Quantum Leap” Emmy nominee and 1989 Oscar nominee for “Married to the Mob” was 85. The accomplished actor and visual artist with more...
CELEBRITIES
Herald & Review

THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Hoppin' and boppin', back at the Bandstand!

If “Video Killed the Radio Star” with the advent of MTV in 1981, it also eventually killed something else: the afternoon TV teen-dance show. And for that I give you, from the Jan 29, 1977, Journal Gazette, an article about the then-upcoming special celebrating 25 years of American Bandstand, hosted by the one and only “world’s oldest teenager” Dick Clark.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Harvey Oswald
Person
Samuel Beckett
Person
Dean Stockwell
101 WIXX

Throwback Track: 11-16-21

This song was originally done in 1952 by the Cuban-Mexican bandleader Perez Prado. Known as the ‘King of the Mambo,’ Prado recorded numerous mambos and when he ran out of inspiration, he would simply number them, and “Mambo No 5” was one of a series of 8. On VH1’s 100...
MUSIC
WMI Central

Apache Leap, the movie

WHITERIVER — White Mountain Apache Ignacio “Nacio” Kenton, star of the independent feature film “Apache Leap” by Peridot Films, will be at Miami Junior Senior High School on Saturday, Nov. 20 to see the movie himself, for the first time. Filmed two and a half years ago on the San...
WHITERIVER, AZ
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of “The Big Leap”

If you’re like most people, you can probably relate to the feeling of wanting a second chance at something. Unfortunately, those don’t tend to come around too often. However, FOX’s new series, The Big Leap exists in a world where second chances can prove to be the ultimate life-changing opportunity. The show centers around a diverse group of people who are looking to chase their dreams of being performers. They join a reality TV series called The Big Leap and agree to have their daily lives filmed. The show is inspired by a British reality series called The Big Ballet. Although the show itself has gotten some mixed reviews, the incredibly talented cast has been putting on amazing performances. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of The Big Leap.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Leap#Great Leap Forward#Nbc#Hoppin
Variety

‘A Boy Called Christmas’ Review: There Are Worse Ways to Get in the Holiday Spirit Than This Netflix Charmer

If you’re immune to the charms of a small child admitting that he’s heartbroken over the loss of his mother but “still loves her with all the broken pieces,” then suffice to say that “A Boy Called Christmas” probably isn’t for you. For those who don’t mind a bit of saccharinity in their holiday viewing, however, Netflix’s tall tale about the origins of Christmas will make for better background viewing than a yule-log loop. Directed by Gil Kenan (“City of Ember”) and based on Matt Haig’s novel of the same name, “Christmas” is a cut above the usual holiday dross. Said...
MOVIES
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
TV SHOWS
Pitchfork

A Way Forward

As of last year’s Introduction, Presence, the Jersey-to-Brooklyn synth-pop trio Nation of Language seemed engineered for a certain type of indie fan. Singer Ian Devaney sounded uncannily comfortable in a familiar register of pure melancholy, murmuring self-indulgent sweet nothings with the brassy ice of the best New Romantics: Start with Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, add one part Robert Smith, two parts Depeche Mode, stir in Kraftwerk-flavored sprinkles. On their latest album, A Way Forward, Nation of Language start to shed some of the trappings of synth-pop comfort food, foregrounding their melodic elasticity and narrative charm to explore a broader emotional palette than the formal polish of their debut.
MUSIC
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Vietnam
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘The Great Leap’ at Round House Theatre

Lauren Yee’s “The Great Leap” is raucously funny, incredibly profane, not for the kids, thoughtful, and will leave you uncomfortable. The latter is not a bad thing—but you may well have to put aside visceral reactions to sit with and reflect on those reactions. …these four actors are brilliant in...
THEATER & DANCE
Washington Post

Full-court banter and intensity mark a gripping ‘Great Leap’ at Round House Theatre

California high-schooler Manford is a genius at basketball. He’s even better at impatience. When we meet him, in director Jennifer Chang’s gripping production of Lauren Yee’s “The Great Leap” at Round House Theatre, the teenager is feverishly pressuring a university basketball coach to make a fast decision. Legs braced, as if for a heavy lift, Manford flicks through index cards jotted with talking points, his words helter-skelter, a hand gesturing frenetically when language seems too slow. The coach, Saul, who’s never seen the kid before, looks on, flummoxed: Who accosts a stranger in this way?
MOVIES
NME

IDLES – ‘CRAWLER’ review: a risk-taking leap forwards

Though IDLES frontman Joe Talbot has been praised as an emotionally open and frank lyricist, we know little about the man himself. On the Bristol band’s debut album ‘Brutalism’ and its adored follow-up ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’, Talbot’s iron-clad manifestos of vulnerability, openness and the rejection of norms – largely among young men – saw him become the inadvertent mouthpiece for a new generation of rock music fans, and someone whose mantras about masculinity, grief and acceptance people would form their whole lives around.
ROCK MUSIC
The Independent

Ridley Scott blames The Last Duel’s failure on millennials and mobile phones

Ridley Scott has blamed the commercial failure of The Last Duel on millennials and mobile phones.Speaking to Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, the film director was asked why his most recent movie, which starred Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer, grossed just $27m (£20m) on a budget of $100m (£74m).Scott replied: “I think what it boils down to — what we’ve got today [are] the audiences who were brought up on these f***ing cell phones. The millennial, [who] do not ever want to be taught anything unless you tell it on the cell phone.”The filmmaker, who has...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Favorite Fictional Robots

It might seem surprising that some of our favorite characters are robots — by definition they’re not human. However, robots are literally what we make of them, and that’s all the more true of fictional ones. As we become more and more dependent on technology in our daily lives, we can project our hopes and […]
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy