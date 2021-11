Outside of a couple of slight chances for a little light rain/snow or mix coming this weekend I don't see any traveling impacts for thanksgiving. Things along with that look to stay mostly dry, outside of again a couple of slight chances for a little light precipitation. There are no large storm systems insight or cold snaps. Cold air is building up in Canada but doesn't look like that's going to pull south. We will just keep an eye on that cold air as we transverse into the winter. We are also keeping an eye on the potential for a couple of possible larger systems tracking through the first half of December as foreseen with the LRC pattern we are in but, exacting timeframe/days remain unknown until our pattern recycles. (check out our related LRC articles and podcast on what the LRC is and how it is used.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO