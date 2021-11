Few professional boxers have a plan for what they will do when they can no longer box. Jessie Vargas is an exception. The LA-born, Las Vegas-raised prizefighter, a former world title-holder at 140 and 147 pounds, aspires to a career in politics. On Monday, Nov. 8, Vargas, 32, took the first step toward reaching that goal when he announced his candidacy for the United States Congress where, if elected, he would represent Nevada’s District 4, a district whose population is overwhelmingly concentrated in North Las Vegas.

